Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Recalls 'Chilling' Final Conversation Six Months After His Death

On Purpose/Instagram

Cassidy details the "beautiful" last day she and Payne spent in Argentina, sharing why it brings her "pain and peace," while also revealing the late singer's final words to her while detailing "our last goodbye."

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy is opening up about her final conversation with the late singer, six months after his tragic passing.

During an emotional appearance on Wednesday's episode of Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, which marked the sixth-month anniversary of Payne's death, the 26-year-old influencer recalled the last day she and Payne spent together in Argentina, and revealed the last words he said to her.

Payne unexpectedly passed away after fatally falling from his hotel balcony during a trip to Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16, 2024. The One Direction member was 31, leaving behind young son Bear with ex Cheryl Cole. Payne's death came just a few days after Cassidy, who had traveled to Argentina with Payne, returned home to care for their rescue dog, Nala.

Looking back, Cassidy said her final day with Payne brings her a "mixture of pain and peace,"

"When I think about the last day and the last words that we said to each other, it brings me this mixture of pain and peace," she told Shetty. "It brings me pain because I can't fully still process that that day, the day I left Argentina, was the last day I was able to touch Liam, to hug Liam, to speak to him, to be in the same room as him. But it brings me peace because it was such a beautiful last moment we had together."

"On our last day, we woke up, we had an amazing breakfast, we were in the countryside, we went horseback riding," she continued. "I had a later on evening flight."

Cassidy explained that she and Payne had a "clinginess" to each other in their two years together, and shared that they would have "heartfelt, long" goodbyes even when they were only to be separated for a night or two.

"Me and Liam, we had this almost -- I don't even know what other word to describe it -- but we had this clinginess to us ... even how we met, we kind of just met, instant spark, and our relationship moved very quickly," she said. "And some people might say it's too quick. You know, people are going to say what they want to say. But I would never change anything about it."

"If I even went away for one night to go spend the night at my girlfriend's house, or even go to dinner with my girlfriends, the way me and Liam would say goodbye to each other wasn't just like, 'Oh, I'll see you later,'" she continued. "Majority of the time, it was this heartfelt, long goodbye for at least five minutes of just hugging, 'I'm going to miss you, I love you.'"

Cassidy then recalled the final goodbye, including Payne's last words, which looking back, are chill-inducing.

"On the last day in Argentina, my car was in the driveway and we went back into the guest house, grabbed my suitcase, and we were sitting on the couch," she told Shetty. "I just kept going on and on and on about how much I love him and how much he means me, and how much I'm going to miss him, and that I can't wait for him to already be back in Florida because we were starting this new chapter of our life. We just bought a new house. We just got a dog. We just moved to America as well. I mean, I was living in England with him for two years. We just moved to, you know, my country. It was just all these new beginnings, and it was in just such a positive light."

She recalled, "I remember sitting there with him, and I was going on and on and on and saying to Liam how much I love him, and he laughed and he interrupted me and he just said, 'Kate, you're going to miss your flight. Your car's in the driveway. You're acting like this is the last time you're ever going to see me again.'"

At the time, Cassidy said she "laughed back" in response, telling Payne, "I know, I'm being silly. I need to get in the car. I can't miss my flight.'"

She continued to reflect on their last conversation.

"Just to even look back in time and just know that really was the last, the last time I was able to see him again, is just so chilling," Cassiy said, "But in a way, I think that the way that we said goodbye to each other, I'm so blessed. And this is where I get that peace from it, that it was that heartfelt, beautiful -- I didn't know of it -- but obviously our last goodbye."

"I wouldn't have wanted it to be any differently," she said, getting choked up. "... I'm so glad that we had that last beautiful moment together and shared that."

Cassidy's appearance on the podcast comes a few months after she opened up about the devastating loss in an emotional interview with The Sun.

While speaking with the outlet, Cassidy said that despite Payne's on-and-off struggles with drugs and alcohol, the singer was in "such a good headspace" when she left Argentina prior to his death.

A toxicology report obtained by TMZ following his October death revealed that Payne died from injuries sustained in his fall with alcohol, cocaine, and a prescribed antidepressant in his system.