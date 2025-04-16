Liv Tyler Recalls Learning Steven Tyler Was Her Dad at Aerosmith Concert: 'Whoa, I Have Two Dads'

Getty/Sibling Revelry

Liv detailed how hard it was for Todd Rundgren, who helped raise her, to learn the news, and what it was like meeting her half-sister, model Mia Tyler, for the first time.

Finding out your dad is a mega rockstar? Shocked is an understatement.

Liv Tyler was a guest on Kate and Oliver Hudson's Sibling Revelry podcast with her sister, Mia, where she recalled learning for the first time that Aerosmith front man, Steven Tyler, is her dad. "I was the bastard, we didn't know about me," said Liv on the episode, as her sister jokingly sang, "Love Child."

As for when she learned the truth, Liv said it went down when she was "eight or nine" after her mom, Bebe Buell, took her to the rocker's concert.

"We sat on a bench at this outdoor amphitheater and she told me the whole story in the most sincere, beautiful way," Liv recalled on the April 13 episode. "I just was there with it and then we went backstage after the show."

The 47-year-old actress, who had believed until that moment that her birth father was musician Todd Lundgren, also explained how she felt after the show.

"The first wave was shock," she continued. "After that concert, we went home and my mom had a chaise lounge in front of a window. I remember sitting there for what felt like three days, but it was probably three hours, and coming to this conclusion of 'Whoa, I have two dads and all this love.'"

As for how she believes Todd, who had dated Liv's mom around the time of her birth and signed Liv's birth certificate in the hospital, dealt with the experience, she said she believes he still struggles with the shocking revelation.

"It's probably still very hard and painful and I don't speak to him enough," Liv said. "I love him. I have brothers from him and I had a whole family with them. But I was a kid, so it was really hard because he was mad at my mom and then suddenly Steven was there and we did a paternity test and it was positive and so we moved to New York."

"He took care of me like he was [my] dad," she added of Rundgren, noting that before the news came out, he was a dedicated father.

She also met her sister, Mia, at one of her dad's concerts.

The pair grew up separately in New Hampshire and Maine until they were eight and nine years old, when Liv's mother and Mia's mom, Cyrinda Foxe, took them to the same Aerosmith concert.

"I remember there were no kids backstage. So we played hard that night. And we were at this VIP area, outside of the green rooms, and we were just like, you know, doing our eight and nine-year-old thing, and this fan lady came up and she was like 'Oh my god, you girls are so cute. Are you guys sisters?'" Mia recalled.

"That particular night that she's [Mia] talking about, Guns n' Roses were opening for Aerosmith. It was the beginning of their song 'Welcome to the Jungle.' We had driven to the gig at a place called Great Woods," Liv added before getting emotional.

"We got tickets and we went to the audience and we were standing, and Guns n' Roses was playing and I was so excited because I just like, loved Guns n' Roses. And on the side of the stage was this one standing there," she continued.

The moment that followed was a pivotal one for Liv, who realized that this little girl she was playing with backstage truly was her sister.

"I just remember standing there watching them play, looking and seeing this girl who looked exactly like me. Like we literally had the same outfit on. We had both had perms, like spiral perms, pink frosty lipstick," she recounted. "We were both wearing a Aerosmith concert t-shirt with black leggings and Reebok high top sneakers. I looked and I was like, wait, that's me. It was really weird. I was literally like looking in the mirror seeing double."

Liv then proceeded to build a relationship with her biological father and half sister, and while it took some time to adjust, now, she said she's able to look back at the situation with gratitude, knowing that she was surrounded by so much love.