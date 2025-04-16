Masked Singer Reveals One of Hollywood's Most Famous Siblings in Shocking Upset

Fox

The Final 6 converge on one stage this week and delivered one incredible moment after another, including one the panel declared "the best performance we've ever had" -- so who blew the ceiling off, and who had to take their mask off?

The Masked Singer is calling tonight's lineup the "Lucky Six," but we're going to with the "Strong Six" because these are some incredibly strong singers. For the first time all season, the best of the best hit the stage together and there was not one sour note among them.

After dominating Group A, Coral and Paparazzo reunited to take on Group B winners Boogie Woogie and Pearl, and Group C's top guys, Mad Scientist Monster and Nessy. Four men and two women entered, but only five masks would remain on by the end of the night.

Along the way, we got some fresh new clues, including an actual appearance by Danielle Fishel, as well as connections to Elvis Presley, Demi Lovato, and even TMZ. The panel is feeling a little more confident with some of their guesses, while we're feeling practically locked in with ours.

And the night featured one stunning performance that Jenny declared "the best performance we've ever had." Now, this show has seen a lot of incredible performances, but this one is definitely in the conversation. We think we might have stopped breathing. But who was it? We'll get there!

Let's jump right in with this week's mask. And don't worry, before we get to the shocking unmasking(s), we're going to make you power through the terrible (and occasionally good) guesses made by our illustrious panel of Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Rita Ora first. We do this because we love ... to torture you.

Mad Scientist Monster

("There's Nothing Holding Me Back," Shawn Mendes) Mad Scientist Monster had a little trouble keeping up with this one's tempo, dropping a few syllables and words at the start of lines to grab a breath. It didn't keep him from dropping that authenticity on the track, though. He just has such a natural tone that's full of grits and country gravy, he leaves us feeling like we're sitting on the front porch, ignoring the sirens and watching the storms roll in.

Clues & Guesses: With time short, we didn't get much in the way of new clues, other than to find out he's not Keith Urban -- but has shared a stage with him -- and a Tennessee flag. The panel's Q&A revealed he drives a Ford Raptor, has won many awards for his singing and is "way younger" than Ken Jeong.

In his most recent clue package, we learned how Mad Scientist Monster -- or MSM as we're calling him -- has loved and lost in his life. He shared how he "didn't do it alone," but with different theories on life, they ultimately went their separate ways, which he ultimately learned was the right decision. Is he talking about love or a professional partnership?

He also talked about how the 2010s were very good to him, as he won every award possible (except for a Nobel). We saw a cowboy hat, the Sun (LeAnn Rimes) mask, a silver pickup truck, and got the message that not everyone will love you in live -- a lesson he learned -- and that's okay, too.

His 2010s Time Machine clue was The Masked Singer Season 4, with Mad Scientist Monster sharing, "I've performed with someone from Season 4." Could it, again, be LeAnn Rimes? How about Aloe Blacc, Nick Carter, Tori Kelly, Chloe Kim, Taylor Dayne, Paul Anka. Dr. Elvis Francois, Lonzo Ball, Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, Bob Saget, Wendy Williams, Mark Sanchez, Brian Austin Green, or Busta Rhymes? Man, that was a fun season!

For "Boy Band Night," MSM opened up about falling in love with his wife, from the moment they met passing a bowl of cranberry sauce at a friendsgiving celebration.

As he told the story of their love and eventual marriage, we saw a grandfather clock with seasons passing across its face and a thumbs up, a sand castle, and a massive cruise ship. He also tickled a pic of Piglet (Nick Lachey) backstage.

His Nick Cannon T-Shirt Cannon t-shirt read both "BTS" and "BSB." MSM explained, "It's an honor to have won the same award as both Backstreet Boys and BTS."

In his first package, we learned MSM almost didn't wind up in whatever field he's in now, where he says he's "changed the world." Instead, he was on the way to being the best in a different field, getting scouted and nearly breaking out.

But it all fell apart when everyone was wanting to recruit him, leaving him sidelined and costing him his chance at glory. But he reacted to that setback with a pivot that showed him his purpose. Along the way, we saw "Fast" on a radar gun for clocking speed, and a fish tank, along with all his experiments in the lab.

"You know what?" he said on stage. "This is so important to me because it gives me an opportunity to reintroduce myself to fans in a way that they've never seen before."

Jenny is thinking Kenny Chesney, who's won tons of awards and performed with Keith Urban. Robin, though, threw out Trace Adkins, who was discovered in a Nashville bar. Rita went big, after losing her Keith Urban guess, and tossed out Tim McGraw.

The guess tying together the most clues though, is the internet's favorite, Brian Kelley. He's certainly had the experience of a huge breakup when he and Tyler Hubbard disbanded Florida Georgia Line in 2022 after a decade of dominance.

Kelley was a baseball player in college and was even scouted by a few professional teams before he shifted his focus to music. Even more specifically, in regards to his clue about how he met his wife, Kelley and his wife met at a Thanksgiving dinner where they were dating two siblings -- only reconnecting later and forming their own relationship. Oh, and he's 6'3".

Nessy

("Stargazing," Myles Smith) Nessy didn't quite grab us from the jump like he usually does, but toward the end he really dug deep within himself and pulled at our heartstrings. We could hear the slight break of his passion, leaving us feeling a little breathless ourselves. He really does have a world-class voice, though it gives us more singer-songwriter than rock star or pop icon.

Clues & Guesses: Killing one guess, Nessy revealed he's not Pat Monahan, before showing a "Touring Schedule" clue, which included stops in the states of LA, NC, TN, SC, GA, IL, NH, NJ, and FL. His Q&A responses taught us he's friends with Bigfoot, TikTok is his favorite platform, he follows Jenny, and feels like he has arguably "one of the most famous" love songs. He also has a bunch of kids.

The 1980s was the decade of choice for Nessy, who talked on "Decades Night" about rocking REO Speedwagon out of his own boombox. He shared that he once toured with the band, who taught him about how to express love through lyrics. Now, he said that "Valentine's Day is practically my Super Bowl."

Along the way, we saw a boombox, a bee, treadmill, and a snowman, while his mention of mullets suggested he might have rocked one then. His '80s Time Machine clue is a cassette reading "Bieber & Puth." Nessy explained, "They're just a couple of kids who famously covered my music. And I got to score some cool dad points."

For "Boy Band Night," Nessy came out and shared that he had a pretty direct rivalry going with one boy band in particular, *NSYNC. Not only were they battling for record sales and on the charts, but for air time on MTV's TRL. When Ken called *NSYNC his contemporaries, he quipped, "I'm pretty sure I dropped my AARP card in the bottom of this costume while I was dancing."

Nessy then shared how he finally got to connect with the boys at a celebrity golf tournament, where they competed hard and he played "the worst game of my life." Along the way, we saw Nessy fishing, *NSYNC on a stop sign, a cart with popcorn, gummy worms and (root?) beer bottles. He said that these days he misses the "friendly competition," which is why he's loving being on this show.

His concert merch clue came from the Nick Cannon T-Shirt Cannon, shot by *NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick. Chris also shared his vibe was that Nessy was a country singer. The t-shirt itself was Nessy in a heart. "Just like the boy banders, I was also known for my love songs," he explained.

In his first clue package, Nessy had us thinking of celebrities who live somewhere celebrities don't live, with even his neighbors and mailman not necessarily knowing he's the same guy who's that other famous guy. Nessy called himself a "gentle giant" in this first clue package where he said he's a "little mysterious" and intentionally "reclusive" on his acreage.

A radio with a star on it suggests either a musical artist -- we can definitely hear that -- or even a deejay with an amazing singing voice. He also polished a horseshoe, showed off a red card with white lip print, and his family rose from the waters behind him, hinting at a wife and three kids.

Nessy shared, "I took a lot of time off to be with my family. But then being able to come on here and be invited back into the limelight, that really feels good."

Robin suddenly landed on the internet's favorite guess, tying one of the biggest love songs of all time and the previous "bee" clue to Edwin McCain's, "I'll Be." Ken's Sting guess was dubbed "horrible" even by Nick, while Rita keeps beating the Dave Matthews drum, but no matter how much she says his voice sounds like this … she's just wrong. It does not.

Back to Edwin, though. Justin Bieber has performed "I'll Be" extensively over the years, as has Charlie Puth, to cover that previous shout-out. In fact, McCain gives them both a shout-out for covering that and his other huge love ballad "I Could Not Ask for More" on his official website .

We also got a clue when Season 3's Banana, Bret Michaels, dropped in to tell us he's rocked out with Nessy many times. Did you know that Bret Michaels and Edwin McCain have paired up on stage, including an upcoming show in Tennessee. Edwin has opened for Bret, and they've even collaborated on a song together called "Raine."

Coral

("Ain't It Fun," Paramore) Coral brought all the youthful energy that this song wants, complete with energetic crowd shout-outs in her real voice. More importantly, she continues to show us an incredible pair of pipes, sustaining incredible notes, bringing confidence, range, and an overall pop star vibe -- so the fact that she's not has the panel more than shocked. She's got the voice for it, for sure, but is maybe just lacking the right songs.

Clues & Guesses: Despite all the pop star guesses, Coral told us she's actually famous for a huge franchise, before sharing she has an Anonymouse (Demi Lovato) connection. For her Q&A, we learned her franchise is in Rita's "same family," her connection to Anonymouse is "the happiest place on Earth," and she does not come from a famous family.

Coral previously revealed to us that she and her dad bonded for years over the music of the Rat Pack, and this was actually their favorite song. She talked about how he was the one by her side every day when she moved from East to West Coast to chase her dream, leaving her feeling lonely and terrified.

Visual clues this admitted shy girl revealed during included a ghost, high school class ring, an old radio, and a UFO dangling on a string. Her slot machine clue was red apples, with her adding, "If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere!"

For her second clue package, Coral went spooky with images of a spider and a werewolf as she talked about bringing that BDE (Big Donkey Energy) to a performance dedicated to the "leading man" in her life. He was apparently an actual leading man she first turned into a friend ... and then that blossomed into more.

We also saw her reading from her very own comic book, which had the panel thinking about superheroes. Coral's fairy tale clue was "Coral and the Silver Screen." She explained in her peppy manner, "With a little magic and a lot of hard work, you too can sing and dance on the silver screen."

Right away in the premiere, Coral loved her costume when she first saw it, praising it's majestic look with hard, tough edges, "the kind that's strong and resilient.

She shared that she spent years begging people to let her sing, but it took eight years of rejection before she got the chance. From a little girl struggling through the madness of the music industry, she said one small victory (a single yes) turned into her voice being heard across the globe.

"All those nos just made me stronger, and all it took was one yes to start a way to success," she said perkily on stage. Her clue package showed her hammering on the roof of a literal model home, while a red broken heart on a TV screen accompanied all those nos she got, so could this be a reality singing show reject?

Jenny mused about The Hunger Games as a huge franchise, and her role in Snow White tying Rachel Zegler to Disney. Ken, though, tossed out Selena Gomez and seems to think Only Murders in the Building is a franchise, rather than a TV show. Robin, though, considered Brittany Snow, which Jenny did not hate -- and she's worked with her.

While those are respectable guesses, the internet quickly tied that "Z" to Disney's Zombies franchise (which fits both of the newest clues) and Meg Donnelly. She was born in NYC and grew up in New Jersey. Tying into previous clues, she's done some DC superhero voiceover work, and she notably fell in love with her leading man Winchesters costar, Drake Rodger.

Paparazzo

("Unpretty," TLC) Paparazzo has a purity to his voice that really shined through on this track, which he said is also a huge clue to his identity. He showed off a great range, a beautiful vibrato, and a sweet tone that makes it surprising he's never really explored his singing much before this. It's a sound that definitely connects on an emotional level, which is better than some superstars can manage.

Clues & Guesses: Paparazzo told us that the song "Unpretty" by TLC was the biggest clue to his identity yet, while Danielle Fishel stood on stage as another big clue. He shared he's been on "lots" of TV shows, has been on TMZ, and said he "of course" used to have a picture of Jenny on his wall.

In his previous Rat Pack Clue package, we learned that Paparazzo is an Italian by name, which he had professionally changed when agencies couldn't pronounced his real one. He opened up about his grandparents immigrating from Italy, which he pointedly referred to as "the O.C."

Visually, we were treated to a model ship, a band setup with guitar, bass, and drums, and a spring of what may have been holly. His slot machine delivered Frankenstein's monster, with Paparazzo adding the context, "Monsters under the bed are scary, but on-screen, they're not so bad. I know that firsthand."

Robin Williams took center stage for Paparazzo's second clue package, with the mystery man revealing that the comedy legend was a personal hero of his, as well as someone he knew well. He shared that Robin once could tell he needed guidance, and offered it by sharing some of his own story.

With images of a man on a horse in statue form, a flying witch on a book cover, and a lantern releasing fireflies, Paparazzo said that he learned not to judge what's on the outside, because it's what's inside that matters most, and he also learned the importance of kindness. Always.

His fairy tale clue was, "The Voice-Over Prince." Paparazzo added some context, sharing that "adults know me for my acting, but the kids know me for my voice."

Paparazzo has had cameras pointing at him his whole life, suggesting a child star. He even said he took "America's Sweetheart" to the prom, further solidifying that theory. He said he's had a chance to work with the greats, showing pics of Jim Carrey, Adam Sandler, and Chris Farley, on the silver screen.

We've seen him do a lot of things, he said, but never sing. We also saw a black labrador, a shot of him by a race car when he talked about being in the movies, and a "Home Sweet Home" rug. On stage, he said he might spill the tea on another friend, Steve Martin, if we keep him around.

Rita is struggling, but tied Danielle to Jason Ritter for their Gravity Falls work. Ken took a big swing to guess that it could be Ben Savage, who starred on Boy Meets World with Danielle Fishel, but Jenny slid much closer to the internet's -- and our -- favorite guess with another costar, Matthew Lawrence.

She said she couldn't tie it to the song just yet, but we can. Who do you think Matthew is dating these days? He and TLC's Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas have been going strong since 2022 as a Hollywood power couple!

And Matthew not only once dated his Boy Meets World costar -- and America's sweetheart -- Danielle Fishel, he also took her to his prom, tying her appearance tonight with that old clue He also starred alongside Robin Williams in Mrs. Doubtfire. Oh, and his real last name is Mignogna, but he and his brothers changed it when they were very little for their careers.

Pearl

("Conga," Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine) Pearl has a bit of a growl in her voice that sounds like it's part of her signature sound. But she's definitely out of her usual element on this track, as evidenced by a shaky start when the lines were coming fast and furious. Nevertheless, she's got a seasoned voice and performs like a veteran. This had a great recovery and a very strong finish.

Clues & Guesses: While she told us she's not Shania Twain, debunking Jenny's favorite guess, she did drop a huge "ELVIS" clue. Her Q&A revealed her favorite food is candy, is "a little better than" a gold record holder.

Pearl choosing to sing Dolly Parton for Grand Ole Opry Night was no mistake, as she has adored the country music legend for years. She even shared the story of when the pair got to share the stage, and she did not know what to wear.

Luckily, Dolly not only had the perfect outfit on, she told Pearl she has two of everything and gave her the spare -- which fit perfectly. Along the way, we saw a Christmas wreath, a red carpet, and an angel.

Her on-stage clue was a flexing bicep, which Pearl explained, "As a strong woman, there's nothing I like more than making others feel strong, too. In fact, I've been quoted as saying that."

Last week, our tough superstar opened up about part of how she gained some of that hard exterior, revealing that she left her small town home as a teenager before graduating high school and wound up working at a bar.

While showing us herself working on a diagram of football plays, Pearl said she broke into the big time "almost by accident." Other clues included a crescent moon, deer painting in the background, her face on a Wanted poster, and her sweeping and taking out the trash at her early days bar job.

Her on-stage clue was the phrase "Best Seller," which she added context to by saying, "I'm a bit of a ghostwriter myself. I know how to put pen to paper."

The main thrust of Pearl's backstory in her first clue package was that, like a Pearl, she is the treasure within a tough exterior. She's always loved performing and sees herself as a softy at heart, but no one else really sees her like that because she finds it hard to shake that hard edge.

She said that "people like me aren't promised a chance at a big break," so she took any gig she could get until she finally made it. Along the way, we saw a beach, a boat marina, a seaside bar, where she picked from a bowl of cherries, an umbrella, and a baseball.

When asked how this takes her outside of her comfort zone, Pearl told Nick, "I can tell you that I've dressed this fancy before. Usually when I'm on the red carpet and they ask me what I'm wearing, I just say, I got it on sale."

Jenny connected Elivis, from Mississippi, with Faith Hill. Robin, though, thinks Faith is taller than this. He considered Melissa Etheridge -- which vocally isn't bad -- but isn't sure she can move like this, so he considered names like Lisa Lisa, Jodi Whatley and that era. RIta was going rocker with Joan Jett and her final thought, Pat Benatar.

The guess that has the most momentum online, and has that voice, is "Redneck Woman" Gretchen Wilson, who's always "Here for the Party." Her connection to Elvis would be when she was one of the featured artists on his posthumous album of holiday duets, where she got to sing "Merry Christmas Baby" with him.

Gretchen also dropped out of the 8th grade to go work as a cook and bartender in a bar in rural Illinois after growing up in Pocahontas, IL (pop. 680). And, to tie with more old clues, she's said that after she praised Dolly Parton's pants, the icon let her wear them when the two of them shared the stage as part of a tribute to women in country music at the 2019 CMA Awards.

Boogie Woogie

("Unsteady," X Ambassadors) Boogie Woogie wrapped the night with another showstopping performance. The ache in his voice was so palpable. The power was incredible. The connection, the heart, the range, that upper register, the tenderness. He was giving us all the feels. After giving us feel-good, he touched our souls on this one and made an early push to win the whole damned thing! "That was the best performance we've ever had, "Jenny declared.

Clues & Guesses: In this latest mini-package of clues, Boogie Woogie revealed that he has kids and showed a Statue of Liberty with an acoustic guitar, Q&A answers added that he's famous for his voice, can rollerblade, has been publicly heartbroken, and his favorite sport is basketball.

Boogie Woogie paid tribute to his mother in his previous clue package, referencing the fact he lost her just a few years back. Before that, their house was filled with her beautiful voice and the "happy songs and uplifting lyrics" she and his dad put out there.

Boogie Woogie said that after he lost her, he lost his hope for a bit. But playing old records of her music helped to revive his own optimism. We also got visual clues including a flag with crossbones on it, an "English 101" book, and a rose he placed in mom's memory.

His boot-scootin' clue was MLB. "People say I hit a real home run at the World Series," Boogie Woogie explained.

Turns out Boogie Woogie is a ray of positivity and sunshine all the time, something he got from his parents, who made kid shows. He said that he's been called everything from naive to sheltered to fake by the haters, but though it hurts, he won't let it get him down, or change who he is.

He even shared that he mostly gets told his positivity is inspiring, and has even saved lives. Visually in the package we saw a telescope with a star on the end of it, a disco ball, and a pair of tap shoes.

Previously, Ernie Hudson brought out his Ghostbusters clue, which was a scroll that read "Doctorate of Medical Science." Boogie Woogie explained, "Nothing scary about this clue. In fact, being attached to this show was a very pleasant surprise."

BW -- can we call you BW? -- came out with so much pump and swag in his first appearance, slamming into Nick and clearly having a blast looking like an oversized disco Muppet. As he owned this disco stage his clue package revealed that he spent his childhood wanting to be the center of attention.

As he tried to shift into entertainment, he found mixed success, though. He said he had dreams of being a clown, teaching himself to juggle, and a magician. He even entered a talent show and won, but when he shifted to trying to make it for real, he wound up struggling to make ends meet as a busker.

Visual clues included four quarters from 1972 in his busker's magician's hat, a Boogie Woogie Magazine, and the red, yellow, and blue balls he juggled. On stage, he said, "My main magic trick for this whole situation is to make the other monsters and singers disappear."

Going by voice alone, Ken threw out Chris Martin of Coldplay, but RIta disagreed. Instead, she considered Darren Criss, but he tends to sing a little lower on general. The kids clue threw Gavin DeGraw out of Robin's head, leaving him with singers like Ryan Tedder.

Like Ryan Tedder, but not, is the interwebs' favorite guess: Andy Grammer has two kids, and he grew up in New York. His father was children's singer Robert "Red" Grammar and made music with his wife, Kathy Willoughby Grammer. She also lost her battle with breast cancer in 2009, which Andy has admitted shaped him. Oh, and he brought the house down twice with the national anthem at the World Series: Game 1 in 2015 and Game 6 in 2022.

Andy also admitted to Parade back in 2015 that he thought he wanted to be a clown before he found music. But perhaps most tellingly, his song "Don't Give Up on Me" went viral in 2019 after it appeared in a poignant scene from Grey's Anatomy about Meredith's (Ellen Pompeo) frustrations with the medical system failing patients. It was his second track on the show, after "Always," but definitely the more impactful one.

UNMASKING 10

This was just a ridiculous night of talented artists and amazing performances. From top to bottom, any of them would have a chance to win a season of this show. That also makes it much harder to pick apart these performances and find flaws. For us, the ones who had issues on the night were both Pearl and Mad Scientist Monster, who didn't quite settle into their songs.

Nessy and Paparazzo, too, didn't have a consistent strength throughout their performances, but when they hit their sweet spots, it was pure magic. Ultimately, we were able to feel something from Paparazzo and Mad Scientist Monster, though, leaving us with Pearl and Nessy -- and of them, we'd say Pearl just felt the least uncomfortable in her song choice.

That said, the audience must have instead focused on the parts where she did excel and went a completely different direction. It's a testament to how strong the night was overall, but we're still heartbroken for Paparazzo, who really did have a beautifully heartfelt take on "Unpretty."

His Crack the Case Clue Case was a photo from a "Reptile Zoo," which he said quite plainly, "I have a reptile zoo right in my backyard. If you don't believe me, ask my famous family."

Robin Thicke: Frankie Muniz

Frankie Muniz Jenny McCarthy: Matthew Lawrence

Matthew Lawrence Ken Jeong: Ben Savage

Ben Savage Rita Ora: Jason Ritter

Jenny is putting this season down on lock, and by this point in the slew of clues it could be no one else, as she was spot on with her guess that this is one of the famous family of brothers, Matthew Lawrence.

He's been a staple in movies and television his entire life, often alongside his brothers Joey and Andrew. While everyone knew he was a charming, handsome and funny guy on the screen, those velvety pipes had us all shocked. We're still a bit shocked he had to say goodbye tonight!

But we certainly hope that his family has a lot of fun seeing their old dad croon on the TMS stage -- and we hope Matthew keeps singing!