OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips Details the One Thing She'll Never Do During Hook-Ups

Lily Phillips has revealed the number one thing she refuses to do while hooking up with someone, and her answer is gaining fresh traction.

The OnlyFans star opened up about her non-negotiable in the bedroom during a February 13 appearance on the Stiff Socks podcast.

"Kissing is so underrated and I won't do any kissing at the set," the 23-year-old influencer told hosts Trevor Wallace and Michael Blaustein.

When asked whether men try to kiss her, Phillips said: "No, no, no. I'll say before, 'No kissing.'"

"You can get really ill … I don't think that's healthy, to be kissing that many people," she maintained.

The podcast interview also revealed that Phillips, who dropped out of college to work as a pornographic actress, isn't one for small talk with her hookups, either.

"The part that I don't enjoy … talking to everyone, the small talk, like, having the same conversation. It's exhausting," she said.

"Just get in and let me s--k you and f--k you, you know what I mean?" quipped Phillips, who rose to fame after for sleeping with 101 men in a day, as seen in the 2024 YouTube documentary, I Slept With 100 Men in One Day.

Phillips' resurfaced comments come after a recenter interview on BBC's Newsnight from April 8 in which she shared that her fascination with pornography started at a young age.

"Honestly, I probably watched pornography first when I was maybe 11," she said. "I've always known about it, I always knew it was a thing. I always thought it was very normal to watch."

"I personally don't think pornography is a bad thing, in moderation," Phillips continued. "I just think when … younger adults have a lot of access to it, that's when it does become a problem."

Phillips has been totally transparent about her journey in pornography, including letting her parents in on her line of work. Though they support her OnlyFans career, she said they've been more apprehensive when it comes to the sex "events" she puts on.

"They don't quite support me doing these events, but they support me, and they'll always love me and have my back," Phillips told BBC.