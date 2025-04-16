Drew Barrymore Shocked As Valerie Bertinelli Reveals She Dated Steven Spielberg

Shutterstock

"WHAT?!" Barrymore exclaimed after Bertinelli spilled on dating the E.T. director. "How have we never talked about this!"

Valerie Bertinelli left Drew Barrymore astounded when talking about her past dating history with someone the talk show host knows very well.

During the "Memory Bank" segment on Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the One Day At A Time star confessed to Barrymore and Ross Mathews that she dated E.T. filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

Their conversation started with Barrymore exclaiming, "Wait a minute!" while pulling up a vintage black and white pic of Bertinelli and Spielberg. "Is that who I think it is?"

"You might know this person..," Bertnelli responded.

"Is that Steven Spielberg?!" the host asked. "WHAT?! How. Have we never. Talked about this?!"

Bertinelli then replied, "I don't know! I don't know!"

When speaking with Barrymore -- who, of course, starred in Spielberg's E.T. -- Bertinelli revealed she "dated Steven for a New York minute" before her current husband, Eddie Van Halen.

"I went up to go read for Raiders of the Lost Ark, and then he asked me out on a date," recalled Bertinelli. "We were together for, I don't know, three or four months."

"He still has a bowling ball shirt of mine... Steven," Bertinelli said as she pointed to the the camera. "That you had in your house and I didn't get it out of the closet when we broke up so I would like it back."

When asked if they enjoyed their time together, Bertinelli said, “I had a ball with him."

"He invited me to the Academy Awards that year and I went and this was the year, I believe, that Sally Field won, she was in the elevator with her Oscar and I'm a huge Sally Field fan like loved her forever." she added. "I couldn't say anything."