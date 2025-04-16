Yahné Coleman Details 'Got to Get Out' Drama With Co-Star Kim Zolciak (Exclusive)

"Girl, you don't do nothing but sit in the bed and curl your wig all day ... how you gonna come and check me?"

Yahné Coleman spilled the tea on her sometimes-fraught relationship with Got to Get Out co-star, Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

When speaking with TooFab about her involvement in the reality competition series -- out now on Hulu -- the social media influencer opened up about butting heads with the The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and why she still thinks highly of her despite their drama.

Got to Get Out -- hosted by Simu Liu -- finds a group made up of famous faces from reality TV and normal people battling it out for a big prize. The game works like this: As they're locked in a swanky estate, the grand prize increases over time. If any contestants are able to sneak out of the home and off the property without getting noticed, they automatically win whatever is in the pot at the time. The potential winnings then reset to zero, with anything remaining after 10 days split evenly amongst the remaining contestants.

Other names in the cast include Omarosa, Spencer Pratt and Cynthia Bailey, with Coleman sharing what it was like living with some big reality stars.

"It was so exciting to be in a house full of OGs, I like to learn from people and stuff. But also, you gotta know, they got big personalities," she said. "Our personalities did clash a bit, me and Cynthia got along so well, Omarosa, Spencer ... but me and Kim, baby we definitely ... me and her wig, we got into it."

Coleman revealed how the tension between the pair began.

"I was just minding my business, child ... watching out the window seeing if somebody trying to steal my money and she just came up to me and was like, 'What the f---k you doing,' and I was like, 'Excuse me?' and she doubled down on it," she shared. "So I was like, 'Oh well, you know, I'm over here minding my F-ing business, what the F are you doing?'"

"I was caught off-guard. I was like, thought we was vibing, and she just came and just attacked me," Coleman continued. "And I was like, 'Girl, you don't do nothing but sit in the bed and curl your wig all day. You not even playing the game, so how you gonna come and check me?'''

The reality star then shared whether she believes those vibes affected the competition.

"Me and Kim was vibing at first but then she kinda came at me, I was like, now I'm done, so I ain't really talk game play with her," she explained. "Even when she had plans, I was gonna hit the button on her plans, I was trying to just mess up everything she had going on. I definitely think that plays a part because you do have to trust people, you gotta get people to like you, cause' everybody thinks it's their money."

Even though they had their problems on the show, Coleman revealed the two are cool now.

"The crazy thing about is that I ain't no hater, okay. Kim is an icon, Kim and her weave ... so I'm definitely a fan of Kim," she explained. "Do we talk everyday? No. We message back and forth in the group chat, as a group."

"Are we friends? I wouldn't say we're like friends, but we're definitely like cordial and friendly," she added. "It's okay to have a little banter back and forth."