A Breakdown of Chrishell Stause & Bre Tiesi's MAGA Bracelet Feud

The drama between the Selling Sunset stars began after Chrishell said she was "triggered" over Bre's alleged support of MAGA, and accused Tiesi of referring to her partner G-Flip -- who is non-binary -- by a transphobic slur.

While Season 9 of Selling Sunset likely won't be released until later this year, stars Chrishell Stause and Bre Tiesi are still keeping the cast drama alive off-screen.

The real estate agents became embroiled in a feud this week after Stause, 43, called out Tiesi, 33, for appearing to show support for President Trump's MAGA after she posted a photo of new bracelets, and also accused Bre of referring to her partner G-Flip by a transphobic slur.

However, according to Tiesi, she's "far from" a MAGA supporter and accidentally tagged the wrong jewelry brand.

Read on for a full breakdown of the feud.

Chrishell Gets 'Triggered,' Calls Out Bre Over Alleged 'Slurs'

The drama began earlier this week after Tiesi shared a photo on her Instagram Stories, in which she gushed over new diamond bracelets she received from a jewelry brand, including an evil eye bracelet. And as shown in a card that accompanied her gift, the brand was seemingly called "MAGA bracelets."

"Thank you @magabracelets need extra protection these days," Tiesi wrote alongside the photo of her new bling, per Us Weekly.

On Tuesday, Stause called out Tiesi on her own Instagram Stories, saying she was "triggered" by her post and apparent revelation that she supports Trump's "Make America Great Again" movement.

"Some people are GREAT for tv, but when it comes to talking about our real issues (using slurs etc) they tend to be cut. So use this as a guideline when you watch season 9," Chrishell wrote, resharing Bre's post.

In a follow-up post to her IG Stories, the Oppenheim Group real estate agent said her problems with Tiesi go much deeper than whether or not she's a Trump supporter.

Stause shared a screenshot from an April 2024 People article about Tiesi being sued by her former employees, who claim she "harassed, discriminated against, and/or retaliated against [them] on the basis of their sex, gender, and/or sexual orientation," which Bre has denied.

"Finding out how she referred to my partner will not make the show, but no this is not just a political thing to those saying that," Chrishell wrote alongside the screenshot, referring to her partner, G-Flip, who is non-binary.

"But her posting that triggered me since we had to tip-toe around the real issues while filming bc of this lawsuit," she claimed. "If you move like this when cameras aren’t around, move like this IN FRONT of the cameras."

Bre Denies Chrishell's Claims About Bracelets

Tiesi addressed Stause's claims, sharing a post on her IG Stories later on Tuesday. According to Bre, she made a mistake and tagged the wrong brand in her post, and claimed she's not a MAGA supporter.

"I do not politically speak on opinions ever and I am far from MAGA," Tiesi wrote. "I cannot apologi[z]e enough for the oversight here. I have a full social media team that support me day-to-day and the bracelet was gifted by @lavaraverse and not the brand that was tagged."

"We all make mistakes and when tagging the grand this was not propelery researched into making sure the correct brand was being tagged," she continued.

"Nobody should be taking my story and assuming I mean something else without content for their own benefit, growing up I always wore the eye of Horus and it is meant to represent protection and healing so I apologise that this story has been shared without the full story from myself and this error will never happen again," Bre added, concluding her message by writing that "hopefully this has cleared up any misunderstanding."

She went on to share what appeared to be a screenshot of an Instagram DM with a user, in which Tiesi allegedly wrote that she was "about to flip" because they didn't realize she was gifted a "MAGA bracelet," per Taste of Reality.

In the exchange, the person allegedly replied that the jeweler previously had a "MAGA line," but "just branded" Lavara Verse and felt "horrible" over the alleged mixup.

"I told her she should put those under the other brand because they are so beautiful but very limiting especially bc they are evil eyes, not maga associated," the person added, per the screenshot.

Bre also posted what was seemingly another screenshot of a DM, showing an alleged message that influencer Jennifer Stano sent to Chrishell, according to Us Weekly.

Per the photo, Stano defended Tiesi, telling Stause that she felt the "need to go to bat for Bre because this is a huge misunderstanding." Jennifer allegedly wrote that she connected Bre with Lavara Verse's Nicola "Coco" Verses after Stano wore the designer's evil eye bracelets.

"Coco offered to send her some and they exchanged info," Stano wrote to Stause, according to the screenshot. "Because La Verse is brand new, Coco only had thank you cards from her older company, Maga Bracelets. The bracelets were from La Verse, but the packing still said Maga."

"None of us expected Bre to post, but she did, and we were both so grateful," she added. "It was just the wrong company tagged and now she’s getting backlash for something that wasn’t her fault. Just wanted to clear that up."

Chrishell Slams Bre's 'Excuse'

Stause hit back at Tiesi, reacting to Bre's lengthy apology statement on her Instagram Stories.

"I just saw her excuse," she wrote. "OK she ''tagged the wrong brand' even though it’s all the same company and MAGA was HIGHLY featured right next to her wrist.”

Chrishell posted a screenshot of a highlighted definition of "transvestite," seemingly suggesting this was the offensive term Bre allegedly directed at G-Flip.

The definition stated transvestite as an "outdated and often considered offensive term for someone who dresses in clothing traditionally associated with the opposite gender, also known as a cross-dress."

"Not my job to teach her that this term is EXTREMELY outdated, but here’s a free education," Stause added, alongside the screenshot. "And if my partner WAS trans, they are not, I would happily love them exactly the same. GTFOH. Someone take my phone."

Source Blasts 'Attack' on Bre's Character

On Wednesday, a source said in a statement to Us Weekly that Tiesi has "no intention of reacting further to the unfounded claims," and "attack [on] her character.

"Bre addressed the accusations across social media, Bre is at the top of her game right now, and a lot of the cast are nervous about what [has] and what has not been included in the next series edit due to the many failed attempts to attack her character with zero reaction from Bre," the insider said.

"She accepted the bracelet gift from a friend who is also part of the LGBTQIA+ community and was completely taken back by the associations and the branding of a well-known ancient symbol," the source added. "She has absolutely no intention of reacting further to the unfounded claims and production are behind her fully."