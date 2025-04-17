Texas Man 'Disemboweled' Father He Thought Was an Alien, After Dad Said Son Was 'Acting Crazy Again': Police

El Paso Police Department

A family member allegedly smelled "rotting flesh emanating from the residence" before a horrific discovery inside; when police asked the suspect why he was covered in blood, he claimed an alien had "harvested his organs" a few days prior.

A Texas man is being held on a $2 million bond after the gruesome murder of his father -- a man he apparently believed was an alien.

Jaime Adrian Contreras, 39, was arrested last Saturday, April 12, and charged with murder in the death of his 74-year-old dad, Victor Gerardo Contreras, according to the El Paso Police Department. Jaime, it seems, had a history of mental health issues before the incident.

Authorities first responded to Victor's home on Saturday after a family member who hadn't heard from him for about a week went to the house and discovered his body. Before entering, he said he noticed a smell of "rotting flesh emanating from the residence" via the victim's open bedroom window, according to court docs reviewed by local FOX affiliate KFOX14.

When he entered the home, he found the victim in his bedroom, covered with a sheet. He reportedly noticed head trauma, while the sheet was spattered with blood. The family member then began texting Jaime, who also lived in the home -- telling police he could tell Contreras saw the messages, but didn't respond to them.

While executing a search warrant on the house, investigators found suspected blood throughout. The victim, per docs, was "disemboweled," appeared to have both a slit throat and stab wounds around his neck, and suffered a head injury.

After a neighbor claimed they saw Jaime driving his father's Jeep, the vehicle and suspect were located nearby. When asked where his father was by police, Jaime allegedly responded, "In heaven." Per the docs, he also appeared to have a "deep" cut on his finger and a swollen hand, allegedly telling authorities he received his injures by "battling."

He then claimed he had been "fighting" after an alien harvested his organs a few days prior.

Per police, in May 2023, the El Paso Police Crisis Intervention Team -- which handles mental health issues -- came to the home about an Emergency Detention Order and said, at the time, Jaime believed his father was an alien. In July that same year, CIT officers were again called to the home and told Jaime didn't recognize Victor as his father and thought he was an alien.

The wife of the man who found the victim also told police she last spoke with Victor on April 5; in a phone call, the victim allegedly told her Jaime was "acting crazy again." She allegedly claimed Jaime took the phone from his father and indicated he was upset, claiming Victor wanted to sell the phone. In a later call, he told her "everything was fine," after calling police.

According to police, Victor called them twice that day -- claiming Jaime was threatening him, hit him and had a hammer, saying "give me my power." Officers reportedly did respond, gave the hammer back to the victim and it was closed out as a mental health call, as Victor allegedly never said he was hit with the tool.