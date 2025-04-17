John Mulaney Says Having a 3-Year-Old Is Like Working for Ellen DeGeneres

Getty

John Mulaney is getting real about being the dad of a toddler.

During Wednesday's episode of his Netflix series, Everybody's Live, Mulaney compared his 3-year-old son Malcolm's behavior to working with Ellen DeGeneres on her eponymous talk show, which ended in 2022 amid rumors that she was a bad boss behind the scenes.

Mulaney recalled his son's recent spring concert, where he said the little one threw a fit that reminded him who the real boss in their household is.

"If you were a neighbor of mine last Friday at 5.15 p.m., you would have seen me running out of the house in a jacket and tie, holding a tiny pair of light jeans, chasing after a 3-year-old boy only in his underwear, screaming, ‘We had a deal!'" the comedian hilariously shared.

"It's hard to get toddlers to perform together. They're all divas of their own kind," he mused. "Every toddler at heart is the star of their own show."

Driving his point home, Mulaney, who shares Malcolm with wife Olivia Munn, made the comparison to what was at one time to most popular daytime show in America.

"Do you know what having a 3-year-old is like?" Mulaney asked. "Having a 3-year-old is what I imagine working on Ellen's show is like. Because people come over, you know, and they’re like, 'How is it?' And you're like, 'Oh, it's fun. You know, we have fun, there's games ... No, but some days are hard -- but it's fun, y'know.'"

"'We have dancing, you know. So if he starts dancing, you dance. But if he stops dancing--'" he continued in character, before shifting his tone to a more serious one. "'You f--king stop dancing right away.'"

This isn't the first time Mulaney has opened up about his son's antics. The funny man, who also shares daughter Mei, 7 months, with Munn, revealed that the then 2-year-old made quite the scene at his parent's wedding.

"He actually went to the bathroom in his diaper during it and announced it mid-vows," Mulaney shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live in March. "Yeah, a very sweaty, little 2-year-old in a tuxedo just went, 'I'm pooping.'"