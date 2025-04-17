Why 'Very Strict' Khloe Kardashian Doesn't Allow Her Kids to Have Sleepovers

Instagram

"I don't let my kids sleep anywhere. I'm very strict about it," Kardashian said. "Times are different, so I won't let my daughter, or my son, who's 2½, but they're not allowed to have sleepovers just because I'm one of those types of… I think too much. I've watched too much Dateline."

Khloé Kardashian isn't a regular mom, she's a "very strict" mom.

During the latest episode of her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast, the mother of two chatted with UFC CEO Dana White, where she revealed the reason she doesn't let her kids have sleepovers.

"I don't let my kids sleep anywhere. I'm very strict about it," the reality star who shares True, 7, and Tatum 2, with Tristan Thompson said. "Times are different, so I won't let my daughter, or my son, who's 2½, but they're not allowed to have sleepovers just because I'm one of those types of… I just -- I think too much. I've watched too much Dateline."

UFC boss @danawhite gets real on biohacking, cancel culture and being a total softie for his daughter. Watch now on @X. pic.twitter.com/RThOH7Kd5k — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 16, 2025 @khloekardashian

Elsewhere in the episode, Kardashian touched on her super close family, and why she believes she's "brainwashing" her children by living close to her mom and siblings.

"What I think I'm doing now is I'm sort of brainwashing my kids to think this is normal to live next to your mom, so then, when I'm old enough, they're just gonna think, this is what you're supposed to do," she surmised.

Kardashian comments come after the fiercely protective mama was criticized by her sisters for being "too mommy" and being too present with her children.

"For some reason, I keep getting dissected and scrutinized for being 'too mommy.' Like you spend too much time with your kids, you never want to be social, you don't have any friends, but for me, I genuinely feel like I was made to be a mom and there's no other place I would rather be than here with my kids," the 40-year-old said on a 2024 episode of The Kardashians.

Khloé got the last word on that when, on a recent episode of the Hulu reality series, Kim Kardashian blasted into full mom mode, earning her the label of hypocrite from Khloé and mom Kris Jenner.

Both Khloé and Kris Jenner called out Kim for spending much of their drive to Joshua Tree for a getaway on the phone daughter North West, who was in China with her dad Kanye West.

After a few different calls, Kris pointed out how much time Kim has been on the phone, before bringing up how Kim criticized Khloé for calling her daughter True Thompson before bedtime at dinner during a recent trip the sisters took to Italy.

Calling it a case of "the pot calling the kettle black," Kris told Kim, "You gave her so much s--t for checking in with her kids, just to FaceTime with True and Tatum to say goodnight, really quick."

Defending herself, Kim shot back, "Honestly, you'd freak out; she's in China." In a confessional, she said Khloé "wouldn't even let your kids go to another country without you."

Speaking to the camera in her own confessional, Khloé insisted Kim calling North didn't bother her in the slightest. "She's out of the country, of course you should talk to your child," she said -- before adding, "But don't forget what a f--king hypocrite you are. You two-faced mother-f--ker."