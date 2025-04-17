Post-9/11 Paranoia Sets In for Hussein Family In Ramy Youssef-Led Comedy #1 Happy Family USA (Exclusive)

Prime

In this exclusive clip from the Prime Video animated series, a paranoid Hussein talks to son Rumi about surveillance and being in the military ... a.k.a. the Egyptian Army's accounting department.

Somebody's watchin' me, and my anxiety...

In this exclusive clip from #1 Happy Family USA, Hussein Hussein (Ramy Youssef) and his son Rumi, also voiced by Youssef, find themselves anxiously hiding out in their kitchen after Hussein worries they're being surveilled by their neighbors.

"Dad, have you been standing here all night?" Rumi says.

"Rumi, when you're being surveilled, you must surveil back. I learned this in the Army," an exhausted Hussein replies, his eyes bloodshot from hours of peering out the window to keep an eye his nosy neighbors.

The reason for Hussein's intense paranoia? Well, life as they -- and everyone around them -- knows it has changed following the September 11th terrorist attacks, making the Hussein family worry that their neighbors in their otherwise unsuspecting New Jersey suburb are watching their every move.

"Woah, you were in the Army?" a shocked Rumi replies. "Of course, ya Habibi. Every Egyptian man serves. Your father was a solider for two years."

"You had a gun and stuff?" Rumi asks.

But Hussein's military service wasn't exactly in the field, with the proud father revealing that he worked under the Army's accounting department.

"They put me in accounting. Army accounting," Hussein reveals. "The office can be a war zone my son."

He did learn to Army crawl however, showing off his military training when the doorbell rings, forcing both he and Rumi to drop to the ground as Hussein inches towards the front door.

From the mind of Youssef and and Pam Brady (South Park), #1 Happy Family USA follows the maniacally upbeat Husseins as they work to paint themselves as the most patriotic, most peaceful, and most definitely-not-suspicious Muslim family in a post-9/11 America.

Family patriarch Hussein runs a halal cart in front of the News Corp offices in Manhattan. Matriarch Sharia (Salma Hindy) is a receptionist for an offbeat dentist (Kieran Culkin). Sharia's Egyptian-born parents (Randa Jarrar and Azhar Usman) live with the family, and contribute the awkward family dynamic at home, especially for the secular Hussein children, Rumi and Mona (Alia Shawkat).

With satire and plotlines that sometimes go off-the-rails, the Prime Video animated series humorizes and humanizes what was a terrifying time for many Arab Americans, all while the Hussein children navigate coming of age in the 2000s, and their family the watchful eyes of their terrified neighbors.