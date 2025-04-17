Tish Cyrus Gives Daughter Noah's Fiance Pinkus Stamp of Approval: 'I Love Him So Much'

Getty

After rumors of a romantic feud centered around Tish's now-husband Dominic Purcell, Tish welcomed her daughter to her podcast this week where they talked about weddings, family, and Noah's fiancé.

While no one in the family has addressed it directly, there has been speculation for a while of a longstanding feud between Tish Cyrus and her youngest daughter, Noah Cyrus. On Thursday, the 23-year-old singer joined her mom as guest co-host on Tish's Sorry We're Cyrus podcast -- a sign that potential drama may be behind them.

The rumored feud had to do with Tish's now-husband Dominic Purcell, who Noah was purportedly seeing before her mom. Tish started dating the Prison Break star in 2022 before the couple wed the following August.

Noah notably did not attend their nuptials. Sister Miley Cyrus was in attendance, serving as her mother's maid of honor, while siblings Trace and Brandi were also present. Brother Braison was also absent. In an Instagram Stories post at the time, Noah touted that Braison had flown to see her that weekend, according to Us Weekly.

Nevertheless, there was no mention of any possible tension between Noah and Tish on Thursday's show, while there was lots of talk about love and family, suggesting things are in a good place now, no matter what might have happened in the past.

Tish has clearly moved on, and so has Noah, who got engaged to German fashion designer Pinkus two months before Tish and Dominic's wedding. And Tish is clearly enamored with Noah's new beau, even talking about him frequently on her podcast, which apparently caught her daughter by surprise.

"When I found out that she talks about him on this show all the time, I was like, what? You talk about him on your show?" Noah said.

Tish Cyrus gives her stamp of approval to daughter Noah's fiancé, Pinkus. 👍🏻 🎥: Sorry We're Cyrus podcast pic.twitter.com/Vs9QqXHff4 — Page Six (@PageSix) April 17, 2025 @PageSix

"I love him so much. And honestly, I just talk about, like, he is a man and he's just respectful, and driven, and sweet," Tish replied. "Honestly, I think he is perfect."

The moment came out of a conversation about how Tish had struggled to connect with many of Noah's previous boyfriends, while she and Pinkus are "really close," according to the "July" singer. Noah laughed that despite Tish's efforts to connect with previous boyfriends, it always ended in a "plane crash."

"You tried to be there," she told her mom, adding that "we got through it and now I'm with a nice little--"

"--German boy," Tish finished, before Noah corrected her, "German man."

Despite only being 23 years old, which some might argue is young to be getting married these days, Noah said it's something she's "always wanted," in large part because of her mother.

"My explanation was always, 'Well, my mom had her first kid by the time she was 21,'" Noah said. "I don't think of that as, like, an 'oopsie age.' I think of that was, 'Well, I've been working since I was 15, why couldn't I have a child when I'm in my early 20s? Or why couldn't I get married in my early 20s?'"

"That was something I really wanted," she added.

Tish shared that after starting her own family at such a young age, her "life changed so much." And now, it's changed so much again.

"I did nothing but [raise] kids for my entire life," she said. "It was so crazy, and then to have you guys all out of the house and you're so independent now. It's just so weird."

Having skipped a lot of those formative young adult years where people are finding themselves, she's only now at 57 years old trying to "figure out who I am and what my dreams are." She quipped she has to decided "what I'm going to do with [her] life."

But Noah quickly assure Tish that her role as mother isn't completely over, joking, "We still need our mommy so bad!"

She said that she still calls her mom "crying" multiple times a week, "and she'll answer, 'What's wrong?' But, now we always call her through anything."

"Whenever I'm down or whenever [my siblings] are down, we call my mom or she calls us," Noah shared.