9-1-1 Kills Off Peter Krause's Bobby Nash -- Actor and Costars Speak Out, Fans React with Shock

Krause addresses fans "upset" by the decision, while his co-stars share heartbreaking tributes to the actor, the showrunner reacts to that leaked script page suggesting he's not dead and fans share their shock on social media.

After eight seasons, 9-1-1 finally made the very bold choice to kill off a main cast member -- but it's fair to say nobody thought they would take out series lead Peter Krause, AKA Captain Bobby Nash.

Thursday's new hour saw the 118 and Nash's wife, LAPD Sergeant Athena Grant (Angela Bassett), race against time to find a cure for Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, after Chimney (Kenneth Choi) was infected with the disease. While he was given the antidote, viewers -- and Nash's colleagues -- were shocked to learn Bobby had also been infected during the ordeal, but didn't say anything to ensure Chimney got the only dose of the cure. After saying goodbye to both Buck (Oliver Stark) and his wife, Athena, he died on screen, before being pulled away in a body bag.

A lot of fans knew this was coming after set photos leaked online from Bobby's funeral procession, though many held out hope it could all be a massive fakeout after Stark was caught on social media holding a script suggesting Bobby was trapped in his coffin, alive. That, it seems, may have just been an April Fool's Day prank, in light of the leaked photos.

"Bobby's dead," showrunner Tim Minear told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview posted after the episode aired. "The body bag didn't convince you?"

When asked directly by Deadline about the script page, he added, "As far as that page, I don't know where that came from." Speaking with The Wrap, Minear did add, however, that "Episode 15 is not Peter's last appearance this season."

Making Bobby's actual, final death all the more likely is the statement Krause released after the episode as well.

"I've heard that many fans are upset by this loss and they have a right to be. It is a loss," he wrote. "That said, it was more than a bold creative choice on a bold show. Bobby Nash was written in sacrifice and he was built for this. First responders risk their lives on the job so that others can see another day. His story arc honors them. We at 911 salute all the incredible men and women who do these dangerous jobs and strive to keep us safe."

"I will miss my beloved and unruly children of the 118," he continued, before calling out his co-stars. "Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Oliver Stark, Ryan Guzman and Anirudh Pisharody: this is a tough goodbye. Stay unruly, but be professional and get the job done. Misfit heroes need each other. That’s how we do it at our firehouse. Pass it along to the next new guy."

Of Bassett, he added, "I will miss my partner, Angela Bassett. Her strength and her sweetness, and us holding hands. We parted ways too soon. Much love."

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Minear said Krause was "great" and "understood creatively" why they decided to kill off the character. Bassett, talking to THR, said she was one of the first to learn the news, saying her reaction was, "'What?!' -- because it was inconceivable to me that it was Bobby."

As for why it was time to off a beloved character, Minear explained that if they didn't, "Otherwise, the next time I turn over a cruise ship, or land a plane on the freeway, or take a city out with a tsunami, you're just going to be like, 'Oh, everyone's going to be fine.' So it was time for there to be some real tragic fallout from a story."

Minear also said the rest of the cast was "shocked" by the decision, explaining he let them know one by one after he cleared Bobby's death with Krause, the network and studio.

"I had to start calling the cast one by one. Each of those calls was a little bit different, and none of them were quick because practically nobody believed me," he added. "They all thought I was punking them. Aisha Hinds -- it probably took me 15 minutes to convince her that I was not joking."

A number of the cast members reacted to the episode airing on social media, with Stark sharing a tribute to Krause reading, "My Dear Friend Peter, we miss you at work with us everyday. You were, and still will be, our leader always."

Jennifer Love Hewitt shared a screen grab of Bobby and Athena's goodbye to her IG Stories, adding, "I have no words. I couldn't say goodbye because you are the best. I love you, Peter. Thanks for always being a light and for your hugs that could change a day for the better anytime."

In her Instagram Stories, Aisha Hinds simply wrote, "Shattered."

Kenneth Choi, meanwhile, wrote, "Peter Krause, you are the classiest guy, the most talented of actors, and the loveliest human being. THANK YOU, PK. Love You Pal. ❤️"

Added Anirudh Pisharody: "The greatest mentor, and even greater friend, Peter. Bobby Nash, our Cap. Forever. 💔"

While Tracie Thoms shared, "Cap 💔. We love you, Peter. And we’re still not ok."

Viewers, meanwhile, reacted with a mix of sadness, anger and denial -- see some of their responses below!

