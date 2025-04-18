Haley Joel Osment Said He Was Going to Mammoth to Give Sister Emily 'Privacy' Prior to Arrest

Mono County Sheriff's Office

Osment was arrested and booked for alleged disorderly conduct and possession of cocaine at a ski lodge in Mammoth Lakes, California April 8.

Just days before Haley Joel Osment was arrested during a ski trip to Mammoth Lake, California, the 37-year-old actor revealed his vacation plans and motivation for what was supposed to be a peaceful getaway.

During an interview on The Three Questions with Andy Richter podcast, Haley shared that he was heading to northern California to give his sister Emily, also an actress, "some privacy again" after his home burned down in January's Los Angeles wildfires.

The Sixth Sense actor told Richter that he had been living with his younger sister, as he takes the next steps to eventually rebuild his home.

"I think I'm right up to the edge of, like, no matter how well we get along, it's still somebody in your house when you can't just like kick back and not have someone there," he said, when Richter asked whether Emily is "sick of" living with Haley yet.

"So I'm I'm taking the dogs up to Mammoth this week and I'm hopefully going to find a place to rent like in the next week or two, so that I can give her some some privacy again," Haley said.

Haley added during the podcast that he and his parents were all living with Emily in the weeks following the fires, as they also lost their Altadena home.

The former child star said their unique living situation was a bit like going back in time, telling Richter it was "a lot of people all living in the same house for the first time in like 25 years."

"And then I've been there, I went to Japan for a while," he added. "I've been taking little trips to give her the house to herself a lot, but also like three dogs in her house is a lot too. As sweet as they are, they can be loud."

The Blink Twice actor's came days prior to the interview being aired April 15, with Haley arrested April 8 and booked for alleged disorderly conduct and possession of cocaine while at a ski lodge.

In bodycam footage obtained by TMZ, Haley was seen being "belligerent" in his interaction with police, and, with the officer claiming that Haley hurled the "K" word -- the Jewish slur -- at the cop, while oddly labeling him a "Nazi" in the same breadth.

In a statement shared with TMZ, Haley said he was "horrified" by his behavior and promises to "atone" for what he called a "horrible" mistake.

"I'm absolutely horrified by my behavior. Had I known I used this disgraceful language in the throes of a blackout, I would have spoken up sooner. The past few months of loss and displacement have broken me down to a very low emotional place," Haley said, referring to the loss of his home.

"But that's no excuse for using this disgusting word. From the bottom of my heart, I apologize to absolutely everyone that this hurts. What came out of my mouth was nonsensical garbage - I've let the Jewish community down and it devastates me," the statement continues. "I don't ask for anyone’s forgiveness, but I promise to atone for my terrible mistake."