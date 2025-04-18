Jenna Fischer Reveals Post-Chemo Hair Growth Update, Stars Share Love & Support

Instagram

After The Office alum shared a selfie of her rocking her "messy uncontrollably curly post-chemo bangs," Olivia Munn, Leslie Bibb, Angela Kinsey, and more stars took to the comments section to compliment her look.

Jenna Fischer is loving her '80s do!

On Tuesday, The Office alum shared a fun selfie on Instagram (below), revealing how much her hair has grown in the time since she completed chemotherapy and radiation last year for breast cancer.

And it's safe to say she's a big fan of her look -- and her famous friends are too!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In the photo, below, Fischer, 51, shows off her short, curly hair and bangs, while rocking a button-down, black-rimmed frames, and gold hoops.

"I am borderline obsessed with my messy uncontrollably curly post-chemo bangs," she capitoned her post. "They are giving me 80s vibes all day and I'm here for it."

"Positive comments only because it's what they deserve," Fischer added of her bangs. "They are the best. 🤘."

Fans and Fischer's celebrity pals alike took to the comments section to react to the actress' selfie, showering her with compliments over her new look.

Fischer's Office co-star and Office Ladies podcast co-host, Angela Kinsey, commented, "I loooove it!!!! ❤️🔥."

"I'm so happy you’re loving it now! I am too! 😍," wrote Olivia Munn, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2023.

Actress Wendi McLendon-Covey also chimed in, writing, "Looks amazing and chic!!!!!" while The White Lotus star Leslie Bibb added, "I think you look f--king great. ♥️"

Fans also praised Fischer -- and her rocking bangs -- in the comments sections.

"Your confidence is what's the best, Jenna!!! 👏 you are ROCKING this look, the bangs are amazing no doubt, but your self assurance is shining through and that’s what I’m obsessed with!" a user wrote.

"You are so beautiful, Jenna. 🔥 I love that you share this part of your journey with us. ❤️," a second fan commented.

"It’s giving 80s Molly Ringwald (the highest of 80s based compliments ❤️)," a third wrote, while another said, "I am 8 year breast cancer survivor … I loved my 80s chemo curls ❤️you look amazing !"

Fischer announced her breast cancer diagnosis in October 2024 in an Instagram post. The Mean Girls star revealed that she was first diagnosed with Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer in December 2023, underwent treatment, but is now cancer-free.

In her post, Fischer opened up about her breast cancer journey, including praising her husband, Lee Kirk, for his love and support, while also urging her followers to get checked.

Meanwhile, in January, Fischer -- who shares Weston, 13, and Harper, 10, with Kirk -- marked the one-year anniversary of her surgery on Instagram, and shared an update on her breast cancer treatment.