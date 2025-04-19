10 Famous Moms Who Got a 'Mommy Makeover'

Getty

Many celebrities prefer to keep their procedures a secret, while others like Meghan Trainor and Jessica Simpson have been fully transparent about their bodies post-pregnancy.

Pregnancy and giving birth can change a lot about your body. Some people gain weight, others deal with sagging skin and stretch marks -- all which can leave a new mom feeling pretty insecure. Even after giving their bodies time to heal, some moms still don’t like the way they look. That’s why they opt to go under the knife for a “mommy makeover” to help fix the things they may feel self conscious about. Plenty of celebrities have admitted that’s exactly what they chose to do after welcoming their children -- and almost all of them are extremely glad they did.

Find out why these stars went under the knife…

Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor admits she was always self conscious about her breasts and after dealing with years of fluctuating weight, pregnancy and two C-sections, Meghan was at a place where she completely “hated what was on [her] chest.” That’s when she finally decided to take matters into her own hands and opted to get a breast augmentation.

"It was tough to look at my body," she told USA Today. "I'm always singing about loving myself, and it got harder and harder with all the scars and stretch marks. And then after losing weight, too, these boobs were just purely empty, just flat and just felt like skin on my body."

Meghan, who says she also had difficulty finding others who related to her postpartum struggles, went under the knife in 2024 and now says it was "the best choice I ever made."

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson went under the knife after welcoming her three children -- even though her doctor didn’t advise it. Looking back in her memoir, Open Book, Jessica says she had a surgery planned to fix sagging skin and while her plastic surgeon approved it, another doctor expressed concerns about her liver levels and warned her that she "could die" in surgery. Jessica quit drinking in the hopes of quickly improving her liver levels and moved forward with the surgery.

"The surgery wasn’t for weight loss," she explained. "I weighed 107 pounds when I planned the surgery. I wanted to get rid of the stretch marks and loose skin left sagging from my back-to-back pregnancies…I was so ashamed of my body at this point that I wouldn’t let Eric see me without a white T-shirt on. I had sex with it on and even showered with it on. I couldn’t bear to look at myself."

Jessica thankfully survived the surgery but admits she still wasn’t satisfied. Two months later, she underwent a full tummy tuck -- but it didn’t go well. She dealt with an infection and stayed in the hospital for nine days. Although she made a full recovery, Jessica now warns others that "plastic surgery does not cure what’s inside" and it’s about healing "how you feel emotionally."

Patricia Heaton

As a mother of four, Patricia Heaton underwent four C-sections that left her feeling less than her best. Her body’s changes ended up affecting her mentally, emotionally and physically. That’s why she says she opted for stomach reconstruction and breast augmentation, which made her so much “more confident.”

“I think there’s good plastic surgery and bad plastic surgery. I had four C-sections. I gained 50 lbs. with every kid and I’m 5’2″. Wasn’t pretty. It just does something to your body,” she told People.

She continued, “I think we’re just in this great time where we have all these incredible scientific advances for your health and for the way you look. I think, if you use them in the right way, it’s a beautiful thing. I’m so happy to be able to take advantage of it.”

Shanna Moakler

As a mom of three, Shanna Moakler decided to get her own “mommy makeover” in 2018. After her pregnancies and C-sections, Shanna explained that she had always wanted to get her stomach muscles fixed and her scar revised. Ahead of the procedure, she wrote that she was “very excited and nervous” but had a lot of faith in her surgeon Dr. Leif Rogers.

After a successful surgery, Shanna updated fans as her recovery journey progressed. At 5 weeks post op, she wrote that she was “starting to see a difference” even though she was still swollen and by six months out, she felt confident in a bathing suit again.

“6 months post op from my #mommymakeover with Dr. Lief Rogers! I am so thankful and so happy with my results. This wasn’t for weight loss! It was to fix my tummy muscles! I finally feel confident in a bikini again!” Shanna wrote on X.

Blac Chyna

After Blac Chyna welcomed her daughter Dream in 2016, she decided to go under the knife for a makeover. She had previously had enhancements done on her butt and breasts but after having two children, she says she needed to scale back, getting a reduction in both places.

“I went and got something done. I got lipo because after I had Dream, it was like, out of control. So I had some of it taken out,” she said on The Wendy Williams Show in 2019.

Kailyn Lowry

Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry admits she’s struggled with her body image for years and after welcoming her children, she decided to get a breast reduction. While going under the knife for the procedure in late 2024, she decided to also add lipo 360 and a tummy tuck. Amid her recovery, she shared that she hopes her children never struggle with body dysmorphia the way she does.

“I just pray that my kids never struggle with their body images enough to mutilate their bodies to be skinny,” Kailyn said in a candid Instagram video. “I think a little nip and tuck in terms of a nose job or a boob job is okay. But to go through this to be skinny is mental illness, truly. And I say that with the most respect to anyone going through it.”

Amber Portwood

Fellow Teen Mom cast member Amber Portwood underwent a mommy makeover in 2016, about eight years after welcoming her first child. While she didn’t want to go into detail about the procedure, she explained that her “biggest problem” with dieting was that she would “lose 40 pounds, gain 40 pounds, lose 20 pounds, gain 20 pounds, and it really messed with [her] body.”

“I don’t want to get into detail on everything, but [I want to] just simply shape my body back to where it was and feel better about myself,” she said on the show. “Being on TV doesn’t help, but that’s not necessarily why I’m doing what I’m doing. This is really for me to make me feel better because it’s a big part of my depression and stuff.”

Cardi B

Cardi B underwent several cosmetic procedures after welcoming her daughter Kulture. The rapper says she had a breast augmentation procedure and then went under the knife again shortly after for liposuction.

“I feel good, but then sometimes I feel like not, you know? [When] your skin is stretched out,” she told ET about getting a boob job, jokingly adding, “Yes, my daughter f--ked me up! She did, she so did.”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi

In 2016, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared that she had gotten breast implants and a breast lift. She explained that after having two children, she felt that her breasts were sagging and wanted to feel more comfortable. As she had already been putting in work to get fit, this was another step in her mommy transformation.

"Being a mom, your boobs are destroyed after having kids, especially breastfeeding,” she explained in a YouTube video. “I want to be hot for my husband, but I also want to feel great about myself, and it was an insecurity that I had.”

Amber Rose

Amber Rose went under the knife in 2021 for a procedure after growing frustrated with how her stomach looked after two C-sections. Amber, who had previously had liposuction just weeks after giving birth to her son Slash in 2019, explained that this surgery was to fix the leftover scar tissue.

"I have a lot of scar tissue from my C-sections, I had two C-sections with my boys, and it kind of makes my stomach poke out a little bit, so [my doctor is] going to break that up and give me some lipo, which I’m super excited about,” she shared in an Instagram video. “My stomach is going to be really flat and pretty.”