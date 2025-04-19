Liza Minnelli, 79, Dazzles As She Makes Rare Appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race Finale

YouTube/MTV

On Friday's Season 17 finale of the MTV reality show, the 79-year-old entertainment legend and queer icon graced the season's queens with a performance of "Ring the Bells," before she was honored with RuPaul's Drag Race's Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award.

"In recognition of her dazzling contributions to entertainment, and for sharing her irrepressible joy, RuPaul's Drag Race is proud to present the Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award to our queen of queens, the one, the only, Liza Minnelli," RuPaul, 64, shared, introducing Minnelli.

The legendary performer appeared, rocking along to her hit "Ring the Bells" as she sat in a red throne while being joined by backup dancers.

Minnelli was met with cheers and applause by the audience and panel of judges, many of whom were jingling bells.

After RuPaul confirmed that Minnelli was donning a Halston look with Elsa Peretti jewels, the Cabaret singer praised the host's look.

"Look at you!" she said, to which RuPaul quipped, "I know. It only took six hours."

"Seven for me," Minnelli joked in reply. "I'm older than you."

The two shared a short conversation, with Minnelli briefly opening up about her childhood, including how fans would flock to MGM Studios to see her famous mother, Judy Garland, and how she'd receive five costumes from her father, Vincente Minnelli, for Christmas every year.

"I didn't want to tell you, but this dress is one of them," RuPaul joked, before Minnelli then brought up her half-brother Joey Luft, who was in the audience.

The Emmy winner went on to praise Minnelli and her legacy, telling her, "I speak for a grateful nation when I say: Liza, we love you."

"Thank you. I don't know what else to say, except, if it wasn't for you, I wouldn't be me," she replied. "You made me!"

"Well, you made us, actually!" RuPaul said with a laugh, adding, "One more time, let's ring them bells!"

Minnelli's song began again, and the background dancers returned, with Minnelli lipsyncing a few lines, dancing along to the track, and posing on her throne while shaking a ring of jingle bells she held in her hand.