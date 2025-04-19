Travis Barker Shares Sweet Photos of Son Rocky in Kourtney Kardashian Birthday Tribute

Instagram

"Couldn't ask for a better Mom or better life partner," the Blink-182 drummer wrote of Kourtney in his heartfelt tribute for her 46th birthday.

Travis Barker is celebrating his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, on her special day.

On Saturday, the Blink-182 drummer shared a heartfelt tribute to Kourtney on Instagram in honor of her 46th birthday.

"Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash 🥳," Travis, 49, captioned his post. "I love you and I'm so thankful for you my beautiful wife. Couldn't ask for a better Mom or better life partner. Can't wait for 46 more years with you 🖤."

The musician posted a carousel of photos and videos that appeared to have been taken on a birthday getaway, including sweet shots of their 17-month-old son, Rocky.

In one of the shots, the adorable toddler can be seen cuddling up to Kourtney on a plane, with The Kardashians star rocking a rhinestoned birthday tiara, while Rocky plays on his mama's lap in another. As shown in another shot, Kourtney holds her son on her hip as they take a dip in the ocean.

Meanwhile, it appears that Rocky may be inheriting his father's love of music. In a clip, which Travis also shared to his Instagram Stories, the tot strums a ukulele while a female performer sings The Temptations classic "My Girl."

The carousel also included shots of Kourtney posing in a long, black dress, the mom of four and Travis sharing a smooch on a boat, Kourtney rocking a bikini as she tans in the sun, and the Hulu star striking a pose on an ATV.

The couple tied the knot in May 2022, with the former becoming a stepfather to the latter's children she shares with ex Scott Disick: Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10. Travis also shares Landon, 21, and Alabama, 19, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, and is a stepdad to Moakler's daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 26.

Travis and Kourtney welcomed their son Rocky in November 2023.

Like Travis, Kourtney's family and friends also showered the Poosh founder with birthday love on social media.

Family matriarch Kris Jenner posted a sweet birthday tribute to her first child, sharing a carousel of throwback photos on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday to my first born, my gift from God, my beautiful Kourtney!!!!" Kris captioned her post. "The day you made me a Mommy my world completely changed, and ever since, you have given me so much joy, love, purpose, and the most beautiful memories I could have ever dreamed of. I thank God every single day that he chose me to be your Mom. You are the most amazing daughter, wife, mommy, sister, auntie, and friend… and you inspire me every day with your strength, your faith, your heart, and your ability to live life on your own terms. I wish you the most magical birthday, my precious girl!!! I love you with all my heart forever and ever. Mommy ♥️😘🎉🥳 @kourtneykardash."

Kourtney's sister, Khloé Kardashian, meanwhile, shared a lengthy, touching birthday message alongside photos of them as kids.

"Happy Birthday, my sweet Janie Jane, my sweet buttercup apple pie, my eternal partner in life and love. Another year around the sun, and still -- you are the most magical thing I’ve ever known. Truly, one of God’s finest works. You carry a light that no one else has. You are the silliest, tiniest little thing -- but also the mightiest," Khloé began.

"You have no idea how deeply I cherish, love, and adore you. I need you in this life. I need you in every lifetime. Your laugh is one of my favorite sounds in the world, and your spirit is still my favorite kind of magic," she continued. "Don’t ever lose that magic, Kourt. I truly believe God gave me a twin flame in you. We were always meant to find each other in this life."

"You will always be my girl. I know you're my older sister, but I'll forever want to wrap you up like a baby and carry you in my pocket. My ultimate Polly Pocket," Khloé concluded. "You are my forever. My person. My soulmate in sister form. Nothing can break you and I. Happy birthday, my tiny girl. May this year be your most magical one yet. Always and forever and even after forever 💜."

Kourtney commented on Khloé's heartfelt tribute, writing, "This caption 🥺🥺😭 forever and ever and beyond that!"

Kourt's stepkids, Landon and Alabama, took to their Instagram Stories to honor the Lemme founder, with Kourtney resharing their tributes on her own profile.

"Happy birthday @kourtneykardash. I love you and I hope you had the best birthday ever!" Landon wrote alongside a photo of Kourtney and his dad, to which Kourt reposted, and wrote, "❤️I love you."

In her tribute, meanwhile, Alabama wrote, "Happy Birthday! I just want to take a moment to let you know how much you mean to me. You've shown me love, patience, and support in ways that I'll always be grateful for. Thank you for being such a kind, strong, and beautiful presence in my life."

"You've made a bigger difference than you probably realize, and today I hope you feel just how loved and appreciated you truly are," she added. "Wishing you a year full of joy, peace, and everything your heart desires. I love you so much @kourtneykardash."