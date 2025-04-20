13 Celebrities Who’ve Revealed They’re On Raya

Getty

“I had Raya for a second, and it was so vomit.”

Looking for love in Hollywood can be hard -- and that’s why numerous stars have turned to dating apps in the search for their perfect match. One app in particular that has been a huge draw for stars is the ultra exclusive, members only platform, Raya. The app requires prospective members to have recommendations from those who are already users before going through a selective screening process. But if you’re a big enough star, you go straight to the top of the waiting list and can get swiping right away!

Find out which celebs have admitted to swiping on Raya…

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato may now be engaged but during a time in her life when they were single, they say that they used Raya. Looking back, Demi explained that she was accepted to the exclusive dating app but then deleted it when she started seeing someone new. When they split, she tried to get back on -- but ended up being rejected!

“I just deleted it out of respect to the person I was with, then we broke up and I went to get back on,” Demi told Harper’s Bazaar. “I was like, ‘You know what? It’s fine. I don’t need to be on this because I think I’m supposed to be alone right now.’”

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore says she tried using Raya for a time but admits she didn’t have much luck. She didn’t really match with many people and when she finally landed a date, she wound up getting stood up. Despite the lack of prospects, Drew still had a good time.

“I did terribly too. I got stood up, and I didn’t match with anyone. And my friends gave me this sort of bloated sense of false confidence. They were like, ‘You should try it. You will do great.’ It was a car wreck,” she said on Watch What Happens Live in 2020.

She continued, “But, you know, I love being able to be in the conversation, I have to say. Like, I definitely had fun with it. And I’ve always wanted to go on a blind date, but my life got in the way of that, so I thought, like, online dating might satiate that desire. And no, it was a real wake-up call. But it was fun, and yes, there were lots of exciting people.”

Years later, Drew shared that she had finally met someone on the app and she ended up dating him on-and-off for quite some time.

Olivia Rodrigo

Before Olivia Rodrigo began dating her boyfriend Louis Partridge, she briefly tried out using dating apps. She admitted to signing up for Raya but says she really didn’t like the experience and quit almost right away.

“I had Raya for a second, and it was so vomit. Like, I could not,” Olivia told GQ in 2021, adding that she felt that her life at the time made her “so happy” even without a partner.

Kiernan Shipka

Kiernan Shipka once shared that she’s definitely used dating apps to find love, including Raya. While other celebs haven’t had great experiences, Kiernan admitted that she really enjoyed swiping on the app.

“Of course. Raya for life. Love it. God bless Raya,” she told Stylist.

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson is now married but back when she was still looking for love, she says she signed on to Raya whenever she was single. Although she only spent a few weeks at a time on the app, she thought it was a great place to meet new people.

“I’ve been on it a few years, but I’m only active for a week or two. When you’re seeing somebody, you’re not on it. It’s only for the times in between when you’re very much single. And just looking for who’s out there. But I think it’s a really good tool and a lot of the Pitch Perfect girls are on it, and a lot of my girlfriends in the industry are on it,” Rebel told PEOPLE in 2019.

Simone Biles

Simone Biles met her husband Jonathan Owens when she was swiping through Raya. She explained that she had just gone through a breakup and her friend encouraged her to get on the app. She reluctantly agreed and then ended up meeting Jonathan almost immediately.

“I had just broken up [with someone] and my friend was like, ‘Get on Raya, get on Raya.’ My guard went straight up when she said dating site,” she told Vanity Fair, adding that during her first week on the app, she matched with Jonathan. “The second week I met him in person and the rest is history. We were hooked.”

Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo used to frequently use dating apps, including Raya, but in 2018, he said that was all behind him. Around that time, Busy Philipps called him out for ghosting a friend of hers on the app -- and he went on to apologize, sharing that he would rather meet someone in real life.

“I used Raya for a little while, but I deactivated it. It’s just, for me, I’d rather meet people doing things that I enjoy doing, because then we already have similarities between us. It’s like, if I go to a yoga class, and someone is in that yoga class and I think she’s cute, we already are off to a great start because we both like yoga,” Noah told Entertainment Tonight.

Nick Kroll

Nick Kroll met his wife Lily Kwong when he was swiping through Raya back in 2018. He explained that Lily messaged him first and they began chatting back and forth. They eventually met in person and their relationship blossomed from there.

“I think she sent the first message, which I really liked,” he shared on the You Up with Nikki Glaser podcast. “She was in New York and I was in L.A. We had a long [time] kind of where we didn’t see each other. We just chatted very casually and then met at some point in New York and liked each other and slowly progressed.”

Lizzo

Lizzo was once an active Raya user in the hopes of linking up with John Mayer. Unfortunately, it didn’t quite work out and the pair didn’t match. She eventually decided to try out another dating app that didn’t require a membership.

“I tried to match with John Mayer -- it didn't work,” Lizzo said on Busy Tonight. “My dancer wanted to have a hoe phase, so I decided to join her, and I went on one of the, you know, lower-echelon dating apps. No shade, but you don't have to get confirmed…So I hopped on it and I had a hoe phase for like a week and it was really fun.”

Austin Mahone

Austin Mahone says he was once a Raya user but wasn’t a huge fan of the experience. After swiping through the app for a few days in the hopes of finding love, he decided it wasn’t for him and deleted his account.

“I made an account and I had it for, like, a couple days and I was like, ‘Nah, I’m not feeling this let me just take it off,’” he explained to Access.

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer admits that she spent a few months on Raya but didn’t enjoy it. While she did go on one date based on a connection made on the app, she said the whole thing felt like networking as opposed to anything romantic, adding that she would rather meet someone who wasn’t in the same industry.

“I’ve always had the same philosophy when it comes to dating,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “Not that I wouldn’t give someone a try. But trying to keep my private life outside of my work life, to me, it’s easiest when you don’t date someone with the same career.”

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X used to be a fan of Raya but he now prefers meeting people in real life. Looking back, he says that he met a lot of famous men but realized that he likes to date people who are not in the spotlight.

“I used to use Raya. I think I stopped using Raya…It just like, fell off for me and I just started to meet people in person,” he said on an episode of Carpool Karaoke. “Raya is just very famous, everyone’s famous on there. I’ve met quite a few famous guys. I think I’ve come to know that I don't like dating famous people.”

Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale has been using Raya for quite some time -- initially joking that she had hoped to meet John Mayer, much like Lizzo. While she swiped yes on him, she told Cosmopolitan that she didn’t think he “pressed yes for me.”

Since then, Lucy hasn’t given up on finding love, revealing in 2023 that she was still looking for a match. She added that she prefers to date older men and has her profile to find matches with men up to 50, explaining that she doesn’t expect “games” or “bulls--t” from older men.