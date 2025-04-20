Trace Cyrus Accuses Katy Perry of Copying Miley Cyrus, Blasts Career Moves, Space Trip

Getty

Trace Cyrus went full tilt on Katy Perry over just about every career move she's made, including her controversial recent trip beyond the atmosphere with Jeff Bezos' Blue Original space trip.

Trace Cyrus, the older brother of Miley Cyrus, delivered a blistering takedown of Katy Perry on Instagram, including accusing her of ripping his sister off at multiple points throughout their respective careers.

"She cut her hair off, and it broke the internet, and everybody freaked out, and she bleached it blonde," Trace said of his little sister's 2012 pixie cut makeover.

He then imagined -- the first of several in his rant -- a fictional conversation between Katy and her people:

"We should do that with you, Katy."

"Yeah, yeah, we should. Should we do it ... like slightly different?

"No, we're gonna do it exactly the same!"

In 2017, Katy did shift up her style, debuting a platinum blonde pixie cut. She has since reverted to her usual longer, black hair.

But Trace didn't stop there in his tirade, going in on Katy's musical choices. The "Roar" singer has come under controversy for choosing to work with producer Dr. Luke, who was famously accused of sexual assault by Kesha (he has denied the allegations).

Trace didn't quite go there, though, as he was again comparing Katy to his sister. "Miley started working with Mike WiLL Made-It, Wiz Khalifa, Juicy J -- remember 'J's on my feet?'" Trace said.

So after Miley "started to transition to doing more hip-hop stuff," Trace imagined Katy's team thinking she needed to do that, too.

"We're gonna get you in with the hottest group, the Migos."

"You're gonna do exactly what the f--k Miley did and blow up."

"Guess what? It didn't f--king work," Trace declared. "And then they just tried some EDM song or some s--t because EDM is hot. Didn't f--king work."

Neither Katy nor Miley have commented on Trace's video attack, but both women have shared a long friendship, with E! News noting their long friendship, dating back to 2008, which they've talked about publicly.

Trace also jumped onto his IG Stories after his original video started to pick up traction to make it clear that these are his opinions and his opinions alone, they do not reflect anyone in his family or anyone else he may know or work with.

In the original video, he did pivot away from Miley comparisons, bringing his narrative about Katy's career, as he sees it, to the present -- and continuing his fake voice from her team.

"Now we're gonna send you’re a-- to space," he said, concluding his message. "Didn't f--king work. It's not working. It's backfiring. Stop."

Katy and the other members of the all-women team that went to space this past week have been widely criticized for the move, which many say as extremely wasteful and out-of-touch, with Katy brutally mocked for singing in space and kissing the ground after returning from the 11-minute flight.

Even Wendy's dunked on the pop star. Replying to an X post that read, "Katy Perry has returned from space," the official Wendy's X account tweeted, "Can we send her back."

In another post, the fast-food chain wrote, "I kissed the ground and i liked it," Wendy's wrote in the follow-up post, referencing Perry's hit song "I Kissed a Girl."

After receiving some mild pushback itself, Wendy's addressed the criticism: "We always bring a little spice to our socials, but Wendy's has a ton of respect for Katy Perry and her out-of-this-world-talent," it said, not apologizing to the singer outright.

The backlash has been brutal, with Katy seemingly taking the brunt of it, as she was joined by Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sánchez, news anchor Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, film producer Kerianne Flynn, and activist Amanda Nguyen for the brief flight this past Monday.

While speaking with People during a post-flight press conference, both King and Sánchez hit back at the backlash.

"Anybody that’s criticizing it doesn’t really understand what is happening here," King, 70, said. Sánchez chimed in, telling press, "I get really fired up."

"My high school guidance counselor told me that I should pursue cosmetology because she did not think that I would be suited for this field," she shared, per People. "I went from pre-algebra in community college to two degrees in aerospace engineering to working for NASA to being able to sit on the stage and say it is bigger than the criticism."

Sánchez, King, and Bowe's remarks come as the rocket launch received major backlash and criticism online, with people branding the flight as tone-deaf, "vanity project," and a "fever dream."