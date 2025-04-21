Rob Lowe Gets Mistaken for Another Star by Hollywood Tour Bus Driver: 'Get Better at Your Job!'

Getty/Instagram

The Hollywood tour guide may be getting a stern talking to from his boss!

Rob Lowe is making sure you know who he is!

The 61-year-old was spotted walking around Los Angeles by a popular Hollywood Beverly Hills Tour group. However, the tour guide mistook him for someone else.

The West Wing actor, 61, posted a funny clip of himself on Instagram approaching the bus as the tour guide announced, "This is John Stamos."

Lowe turned back to the camera as he mouthed: "What the f--k?"

The TV and film star walked up to the bus where he asked the passengers, "Okay guys, am I John Stamos?"

They all responded: "No!"

Lowe then asked: "Who am I?"

The patrons began laughing before yelling: "Rob Lowe!"

Despite joking around, Lowe did make a request to the tour guide.

"Dude, you gotta get better at your job!"

"It's about having fun, you know? I don't expect to run into people," the tour guide sheepishly told the star, "but thank you for your cool energy, man."

Lowe laughed off the exchange, before adding to the passengers, "Don’t listen to him," referencing the tour guide.

He shared the video to his Instagram with a question to his son: "@johnnylowe am I being Punk'd?"

The 29-year-old responded: "The people have spoken."