Sutton Stracke Says She's Giving Garcelle Beauvais 'Space' Following RHOBH Exit

Sutton Stracke is speaking out after fans noticed that Garcelle Beauvais hit the unfollow button on basically every Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member -- including Sutton herself -- following her bombshell exit from the series.

"Garcelle has chosen to unfollow all of the Housewives," Sutton, 53, told Page Six on Sunday. "I can only imagine that she needs a clean break right now. I love her and am giving her the space she needs."

And by all, Sutton truly means all, with Garcelle no longer following Sutton, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley or newbie Bozoma Saint John on the Instagram. She is still following friend of the show Jennifer Tilly, and on-and-off RHOBH co-star Kathy Hilton, however.

Sutton's comments come after Garcelle, 58, exited RHOBH last month after five drama-filled seasons, telling fans in a heartfelt Instagram video: "It’s been a wild ride. I mean, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened, but it’s been a ride nevertheless."

Despite the social snub, Sutton stayed unbothered and full of love. "I know that she is going to move through this next chapter with grace and success," she added.

Garcelle cited her twin sons Jaid and Jax, 17, as one of the main reasons for stepping away from the cameras, saying she wants to soak up their final year of high school, and support Jaid as he launches his own career.

But don't count her out of Bravo just yet. Garcelle teased that she's developing "exciting" new projects and left the door wide open for a future return, even revealing that Bravo boss Andy Cohen told her, "You can come back anytime."

"I might pop in sometime," she teased.

Meanwhile, Kyle told E! News that she hasn't heard a peep from Garcelle since her exit. "I texted her twice and haven’t heard back," Kyle said in the April 8 interview.

Garcelle's five-season run on the show ended in dramatic fashion during Part 3 of the reunion, which aired last week, after the Survival of the Thickest star opted out of taking the cast photo and walked off set.

Her final words? "I'm out."