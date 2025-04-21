Tom Schwartz Reunites with Katie Maloney for Podcast Premiere, Teases 'New Chapter' After VPR

Getty

The former Vanderpump Rules stars reunite after their ugly 2022 divorce for the premiere episode of Schwartz's new podcast Detox Retox -- and how he's planning to pivot in a completely different direction than his reality TV roots.

Fans wondering what comes next for Tom Schwartz after his close involvement with Tom Sandoval and his nasty cheating scandal that blew up their show, Vanderpump Rules, need wait no longer.

Schwartz is doing just fine and embracing an era of "growth, good vibes, and a little mischief." That new sense of positivity could be why when he was looking to cast his first-ever guest for his upcoming podcast venture, he looked no further than his latest spouse.

Chatting with Us Weekly ahead of the April 22 premiere episode of Detox Retox, Schwartz shared that his next chapter will kick off with the woman who defined so much of his last chapter: Katie Maloney.

But if you're looking for any of the drama that dominated their tumultuous 2022 divorce on VPR, social media, and in the tabloid headlines, you've come to the wrong place. Clearly, the peace and serenity of a post-"Scandoval" world is doing them both well.

"It was so nice catching up with Katie at her new place, just chilling with the dogs," Schwartz told Us. "We cracked open a bottle of Witches of Weho Pinot Noir to reflect on some vintage Vanderpump Rules memories."

Maloney echoed the sentiment, sharing with the outlet that they sipped some wine and spent their time "Talking about VPR days, a light roast in the mix and where we are today."

While reflecting on their six-year marriage, Schwartz expressed nothing but happiness now. "I'm so happy to see her happy," he said. "I'll always cherish the time we had together -- truly one of the most unique experiences two people could share."

With Vanderpump Rules in the rearview mirror after it became clear that the longtime friends and cast members were simply not going to be able to recover from the cheating scandal at their core, Bravo made the decision to boot all of them -- save Lisa Vanderpump -- from the cast of the long-running show and start over.

While some cast members have talked about possibly shifting over to spinoff series The Valley, which stars many of their friends, Schwartz appears content with the occasional cameo here and there.

Instead of fighting to get back on TV full-time, he's looking ahead to a whole new chapter with a whole new vibe.

"I'm excited to be taking people along for this new ride," he told the outlet of his new podcast. "We'll explore self-improvement and indulge in life's pleasures -- mindfully, of course. And if we fall apart a bit? That's OK too."

It's all a part of the journey, after all. And even if things do fall apart, there's still no excuse for letting it break you. He quickly made it clear his new era "isn't about toxicity" and "it's not self-destructive or mindless," either.

Instead, he called it, "cheat day energy, treat yourself energy."

"Indulge a little, because we all deserve to find that extraordinary balance," he continued. "There will be more emphasis on detox, nurturing yourself emotionally, physically and spiritually."

As for who fans can expect, Schwartz promised "some of my fabulous friends from the reality TV world," of course, as well as "conversations with scholars, scientists, metaphysical minds and everyday humans with extraordinary stories."

For him, this project is "a pursuit of harmony, happiness and a little enlightenment," hopefully with "lots of heart" and "lots of soul."