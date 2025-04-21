Football Coach Accused of Lewd Behavior, Luring Teens Into Locker Room for 'Community Service': Police

Polk County Sheriff's Office

A Florida football coach is accused by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office of engaging in inappropriate and potentially illegal behavior with female teenage students at the school where he was employed.

Tyler James Eden, 31, is charged with lewd offense against a student by an authority figure, lewd and lascivious touching of a minor, and voyeurism.

According to a probable cause affidavit reviewed and reported on by Law&Crime, Eden allegedly contacted the students under the pretense of discussing community service hours. However, once alone with the students, he reportedly initiated inappropriate conversations centered on sexual topics. The names of all alleged victims have been redacted from the affidavit.

The document details several alleged incidents. In one instance, an 18-year-old student was walking with Eden when he inquired about her post-graduation plans. Upon learning of her aspiration to become an OB-GYN, Eden allegedly responded with a lewd comment of a sexual nature. Subsequently, the student declined his offer of community service.

In a separate incident, another 18-year-old student met with Eden in the school locker room to discuss community service, per authorities. The affidavit states that conversation quickly deviated from this topic. Deputies report that Eden allegedly informed the student about the absence of surveillance cameras in the locker rooms and suggested the ease with which "certain things" could occur there.

He also allegedly told her she needed to leave because his mistress was en route. Furthermore, he reportedly described himself as popular due to his position as a football coach and claimed that another teacher had expressed a desire for sexual relations with him in the locker room.

A third student, aged 16, reported that Eden approached her regarding athletic chores to fulfill her community service requirement. She agreed and went to the locker room to organize football helmets.

While there, Eden allegedly told the student that a teacher wanted to engage in sexual activity with him in the locker room, according to deputies. Despite the victim's expressed discomfort and desire to avoid the topic, Eden allegedly persisted, stating that he was still married but desired a relationship with the teacher.

The affidavit further details an incident that occurred the following day when the 16-year-old student returned to assist Eden with breaking down boxes. During this time, Eden allegedly inappropriately touched the girl after she requested his assistance.

According to the affidavit, "As the victim was helping Eden break down boxes, her hoodie jacket got caught on one of the boxes and the zipper broke open. The hoodie served as her top, so she asked Mr. Eden for a T-shirt that she could put on, as she wished to cover herself up. Eden responded by reaching out and unzipping her jacket all the way, at which point she told him that she was uncomfortable -- the only clothing she was wearing underneath the hoodie was a bra."

"Eden repeatedly tried to fix the jacket, but eventually handed her a T-shirt," the document continued. "The victim walked into a separate locker room area to change. When she turned around, he was standing right behind her, watching her. He then complimented her bra, and told her repeatedly there were no cameras there."

The student subsequently reported these events to her parents, who then notified school administrators and authorities. Investigators report that Eden declined to speak with them without his attorney present.

The affidavit also indicates a potential intersection between the alleged victims. "[A victim] stated that as she was entering the locker room, another female student was leaving," the affidavit noted. "[The victim] didn't know who the student was, but that she had a weird look on her face and thought as if something was wrong."

"Hitting on children is not acceptable. Inappropriately touching children is even worse," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told ABC affiliate WFTS. "He violated all the ethics and morals of our community and the law. We’re supposed to trust teachers."

Eden was arrested on Wednesday and appeared in court on Thursday. His arraignment is scheduled for May 20th, and he remains in custody at the Polk County jail.

Polk County Public Schools Superintendent Fred Heid issued a statement through the sheriff’s office, expressing his condemnation of the alleged behavior: "It’s unconscionable that an educator and coach would engage in this kind of behavior with students. This individual has shown that he cannot be trusted, and deserves to face justice for his actions. We commend the Polk County Sheriff's Office for their thorough investigation, and for taking action to protect students."