Woman Accused of Stabbing Parents for Wanting Her to Move Out, Then Going Shopping: Police

Fifth Judicial State Attorney's Office

The defendant allegedly thought both of her parents were dead after the attack when she left the scene to go shopping with her wife, but her father was able to call 911 to save his wife's life -- before succumbing to his own wounds two days later.

A Florida woman will likely spend the rest of her life behind bars after being handed two life sentences for the stabbings of both of her parents that resulted in her father's death.

Christina Anne Adams, 33, was convicted on April 16 on one charge of first-degree premeditated murder and one charge of attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon. She was subsequently sentenced to two life sentences, per a press release from the State Attorney's Office.

"Our fundamental duty is to seek justice, and in pursuing this goal, we strive to provide closure for the victims and their families while ensuring accountability for those responsible," said Fifth Judicial Circuit Chief Assistant State Attorney Walter Forgie in the release. "Today, as difficult as it has been for the victims and their families, I believe we’ve gotten just that."

The Marion County Sheriff's Office became involved when they received a call of a stabbing at approximately 8:03 a.m. on September 16, 2022. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered two victims, Richard Langer, 74, and Sally Langer, both with multiple stab wounds.

While receiving aid on the scene, Richard told officials that it was his daughter who had stabbed them both, per the release. Adams was subsequently picked up after an APB while in her vehicle with her wife.

The wife, who has not been identified, reportedly told police that she had finished running some errands just before meeting up with Adams at the grocery store. She told police, per the release, that she "did not notice anything out of the norm for the defendant nor did the defendant mention any altercation prior."

However, police discovered that Adams' version of the events that day did not align with her wife's. The press release states that after further questioning by authorities, the defendant admitted that she'd attacked both victims "after getting upset for being told she’d have to move out."

"These senseless acts of violence are shocking to all of us," Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said. "I'm very proud of my deputies and detectives that worked so quickly to not only provide aid to the victims but, also to capture such an evil person and ensure that our streets are safe after Adams' arrest."

Admission of Murder

According to the Miami Herald, Adams was at the time living in a converted studio apartment on her parents' property. Her home was physically separated from the main house, per the arrest affidavit filed by the Marion County Sheriff's Office and reviewed by the newspaper.

In her statement to police, Adams said that her father had told her a few months prior that she would need to move out of the apartment so that another sibling could move in. On the morning of September 16, 2022, according to the affidavit, he told her she needed to be out the next day.

Adams allegedly detailed her actions, per the document, stating that she went back to where she was living, put on gloves and shoe covers and grabbed a "taser pen" and knife. She then returned to the main house.

According to the affidavit, Adams said she found her father sitting at his computer with his back to her, telling police she shocked him first before stabbing him in the arm. When her mother entered the room to see what the commotion was, per the document, Adams said she stabbed her in the chest. She then told police she turned back to her father and stabbed him multiple times in the chest.

The defendant then told police, per their report, that she threw her clothing in the wash and cleaned the knife with bleach before heading out to meet her wife at the grocery store.

While she was gone, her father managed to call 911, telling them that his daughter had stabbed him and his wife and asking them to hurry as his wife was "fading fast." They were both transported to the hospital in critical condition, where they underwent surgery before Richard's death two days later.

After she was picked up by police, Adams purportedly told them, per the court filings, that she didn't have a plan as to what to do with the bodies of her parents -- whom she believed were both dead at the time. She also said she had an undiagnosed mental health condition and had suffered abuse in her past, per police.