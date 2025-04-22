Demi Moore Opens Up About Bruce Willis Relationship Amid Dementia Battle: 'We Have Always Been a Family'

Getty

Though Demi Moore and Bruce Willis may no longer be married, the bond between them remains unshaken by time or circumstance.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, the 62-year-old actress, who was named the magazine's "World's Most Beautiful" for 2025, shared her deep appreciation for her former husband and their enduring friendship, particularly as he faces a challenging health diagnosis.

The two stars, who were married from 1987 until their divorce in 2000, continue to prioritize their family, especially as Bruce, now 70, navigates frontotemporal dementia.

Per the Mayo Clinic, Frontotemporal dementia or FTD, is "an umbrella term for a group of brain diseases that mainly affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. These areas of the brain are associated with personality, behavior and language."

Despite the challenges they've faced over the years, first as a married couple and then later as co-parents, the former spouses have remained committed to their family.

"We've always made sure that, no matter the status of our relationship, our family remains our top priority," Moore explained. "The foundation of ensuring our children's well-being has never wavered."

Together, Moore and Willis share three daughters -- Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah Willis, 31 -- who are also deeply involved in their father's journey, with the entire family, including Bruce's wife Emma Hemming Willis and their two daughters, coming together in March to celebrate Bruce's milestone 70th birthday.

Elsewhere in the interview, Moore was asked about being present for her granddaughter Louetta's birth.

"It was incredible. Rumer was at Scout's birth, and both Scout and Rumer were at Tallulah's," the proud grandmother recalled. "Rumer had a home birth, and there was a moment when I thought, 'Oh boy, I don't know if she's going to make it.' She has a different pain threshold than I do, but to see her move into her own power and focus... it was such an extraordinary moment."

Another extraordinary moment was Moore's Oscar-nominated run for The Substance, which she coincidentally compared to a pregnancy all on its own.

"As somebody put it to me, it's been like a full pregnancy -- really joyous moments, exhausting moments," she said. "But overall it was an extraordinary time and experience. Especially because all of it was unexpected. I had no idea what might happen with this film. And I certainly could never have imagined it unfolding the way that it did."

Though Oscar night didn't have a fairy-tale ending for Moore, with Anora's Mikey Madison taking home the trophy, the mother of three can't help but feel incredibly lucky.