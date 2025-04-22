Dylan Efron Reveals He Saved Two Girls From Drowning In Intense Current: 'It Was Really Real'

Getty

The Traitors star, and Zac Efron's brother, will certainly remember his first-ever time on a beach after he and a friend immediately saw people screaming and waving their arms around.

Dylan Efron could be a real life Baywatch life guard.

The 33-year-old brother of Zac Efron, has revealed he recently saved two girls from drowning in Miami Beach, Florida.

While on a recent episode of the Brooke & Connor Make a Podcast, he recalled seeing them struggling in the strong current before he rushed into the water to rescue them.

"It was really random. I showed up to the beach, it was my first time ever actually, like, on the beach," he began.

"And [I] walk up to the shore for the first time ever, and I'm looking out and it was just people screaming in the water. So, I just saw like five girls. Like their hands were up, screaming, there's people on the shore with their hands up."

The Traitors star was with his friend at the time and noticed there were no lifeguards around and they both took it upon themselves to help the women.

"There were two closest to us that already had a guy helping them in and then there were three out further so I swam one in and swam out for another girl," he said.

"It was really real. The last girl I swam in I was just trying to calm her down and just saying like 'breathe, breathe,' and she just wrapped me in the biggest hug," he added. "We hugged for like a full minute, just like hugging this girl on shore, like, 'You're safe, you're good,' and then just walked away.

Efron said it was because he is "in the water a lot" that he knew how dangerous the current looked.

"The current was ripping; we ended up like a football pitch away. The girls probably just got a bit too far away," he added.