George Clooney Shares What Wife Amal Thinks of His Dark Dye Job, Says the Pair 'Never' Fight

Getty

"I've been gray most of my life, so it's not my favorite look. And my wife? She thinks it's funny," Clooney said of the jet black 'do he sports in the Broadway run of Good Night, and Good Luck.

George Clooney may have gone dark for the stage, but his family is keeping it light.

The 63-year-old actor debuted a dramatic new look for his Broadway role in Good Night, and Good Luck — trading in his signature silver fox status for a deep brunette dye job. And let's just say... the reviews at home are brutal.

"Oh, it's not good. It's not good," Clooney told Gayle King in a new interview on CBS Mornings. "I'm not used to it. I started going gray at 25, so I've been gray most of my life. It's not my favorite look."

As for his wife, Amal Clooney, she thinks it's hilarious. And their 7-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, aren't holding back, either. "They laugh at it, because nothing makes you look older than being 63 and dyeing your hair," Clooney admitted.

The actor is currently starring in and co-wrote the stage adaptation of his 2005 film, which opened earlier this month at New York's Winter Garden Theatre. While Amal skipped the red carpet to stay home with the kids, things couldn't be better with the pair, with Clooney telling King that after 11 years of marriage, they've still never argued.

"We've never had a fight," he maintained. "We're still trying to find something to fight about."

"I think because I started so late with Amal," Clooney continued of his romance with the human rights attorney. "And I feel so extraordinarily lucky to have met this incredible woman. I feel as if I hit the jackpot. There isn't a day that goes by where I don't think I'm the luckiest man in the world."

Clooney first revealed that the pair had never fought in a joint interview with King on CBS Mornings in 2022, where he shared the secret to their solid relationship.

"It does start with love," Clooney said at the time. "That's sort of the whole secret to it. It's just been easy. Like the easiest thing we have done in our lives thus far. We've never had an argument."

"I think that it's 99 percent luck just to meet the right person," Amal offered. "And I think the one thing we would take is to not be cynical, just to be open, and I was surprised that you were not cynical or guarded at all and things just moved very quickly."