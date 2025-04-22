Hailey Bieber Shares Her Ovarian Cyst Diagnosis Less Than A Year After Giving Birth To Her & Justin's Baby

Instagram

The 28-year-old shared her compassion for other women also going through the same diagnosis.

Hailey Bieber is opening up about her health.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram to share a health update with her 54 million followers which comes less than a year after giving birth to her and husband Justin Bieber's son Jack Blues Bieber.

"Currently have two ovarian cysts," she wrote on Instagram Stories April 21. "If you deal with ovarian cysts I'm right there with ya!"

According to Mayo Clinic, ovarian cysts are fluid-filled sacs that appear in or on the surface of the ovary. They are common and most will go away in their own time. However, some can burst and lead to serious symptoms, including severe abdominal pain and bloating.

While the mother-of-one did not delve too deeply into her diagnosis, she did share an image of her lifting up her tank top to show her stomach and belly button.

The Biebers welcomed baby Jack in August 2024; while they've teased him on social media, they have yet to share his face with their eager fans.

This is not the first time she has opened up about having cysts. In 2022, she opened up about having a cyst the size of an apple.

"I don't have endometriosis or PCOS," she said at the time, referring to polycystic ovary syndrome.

"But I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun."

She also shared a photo of her stomach with a small bulge, writing, "Not a baby," next to it.

While Hailey has been taking care of her health, Justin has been enjoying time at Caochella in Palm Springs.