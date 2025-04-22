Kenya Moore Apologizes About Photo Scandal After Leaving 'RHOA'

Instagram

"I am very sorry that I shared the photos because it wasn’t right but I did not break the law," the RHOA star said after getting booted from the show for sharing explicit images.

Kenya Moore is finally spilling all the tea after leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The reality TV star posted to her YouTube channel over the weekend, where she spoke her truth about her experience on the show and addressed the photo scandal with co-star, Brittany Eady, that brought her time as a Housewife to an end.

"I've already said it was wrong," Moore explained. “I should not have done it at my salon I worked so hard for.... I am very sorry that I shared the photos because it wasn’t right but I did not break the law, and I’m very sorry for what I did.”

On an April 6 episode of the show, Moore invited the cast to the grand opening of her hair spa business where she exposed explicit pictures of Eady. In some of the photos, she pointed out the differences in Brit's appearance, before referring to her as being a "trap ho video ho," and ending her slide show with an explicit image of her co-star which was sexual in nature.

Due to her revealing the images, per Us Weekly, Bravo chose to investigate the situation and decided Moore would not be able to continue on the show, despite her involvement in more than 10 seasons of RHOA.

"That's some nasty work," one person could be heard saying in the aforementioned episode.

"Ain't nobody trying to see this girl sucking somebody's d--k," another said.

"She talked about having a gun, that she keeps it on her at all times," Kenya recalled of the moment that started it all. as some started to tell her she had gone too far.

"Who is trying to take food out of my daughter's mouth, that's what I'm talking about," Kenya added. "I'm not going to tolerate people blatantly disrespecting me anymore."

"What's lower than here, what's worse than here," Cynthia Bailey -- who rejoined the cast as a 'friend of' this season -- said in her interview. "Whatever it is, that's where we at now."

The episode went black due to Bravo not wanting to show even the blurred version of the images -- however, it was clear what was being shown thanks to the reaction from the cast members.

"I am mortified," Porsha Williams said in her confessional, as footage showed her walking out of the event. "I didn't want to stand there and seem like I was in agreement. I don't support this."

Porsha later told production to cut cameras, before Bravo ultimately decided to halt filming with Moore altogether. At the end of the episode, a message from production read: "Based on Kenya's behavior, the decision was made to cease filming with her this season."

In her YouTube video, Moore also brought up her costar Porsha Williams' YouTube video where she allegedly said that someone else on the show gave Moore the "nude information." Moore responded saying, "That's a lie."

“The photos were online on various porn sites, many porn sites,” she added. “I don’t watch porn. I’m not a porn expert…the investigators and everyone involved…found those images and they’re still there.”

"We did not get any photos from any person, they came directly from a search online," she expressed. The photos that were revealed are not considered revenge porn."

She also shared how at one point, she felt guilty being a part of the explicit images surfacing on the internet.

"I went so far as, 'Oh my god, did I do something wrong?'" she said. "I don't know this lady, I don't know any of her ex-boyfriends, I don't know any of her ex-friends, I never seen this lady before in my life."

However, in order to prevent herself from breaking any laws, she asked for guidance from a local attorney.

"I engaged a local attorney who advised me about the federal law as well as the Georgia state law. I shared photos that were readily available online. I did not commit revenge porn."