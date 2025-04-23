Brian Littrell Reacts to Son Baylee Littrell’s American Idol Elimination: 'You Inspire Me Every Day'

Instagram/ABC

He also got a supportive message from another Backstreet Boys member, who praised his Idol run as the 22-year-old kicks off his singing career.

Baylee Littrell's time on American Idol may be over, but he still has one superfan on his side -- his dad, Backstreet Boys singer, Brian Littrell.

Baylee's run on season 23 of American Idol came to an end during the show's results show Monday, during which the contestants were narrowed down from 20 to 14, with Littlrell amongst the eliminated.

"My American Idol journey has come to an end," Baylee wrote on Instagram April 22. "Thank you so much to all that supported me this season. I love you all."

In the comments of the post, which featured photos of him performing on the long-running singing competition series, his famous father shared his support for his son and praised his journey on the show.

"Bubba I am and always will be in your corner," Brian wrote. "You are so strong and so very talented, and inspire me every day. It's never the end, only the beginning for so many to be blessed by your gifts….. you killed it last night."

Brian's bandmate Kevin Richardson also shared his support for the 22-year-old following his elimination.

"So glad you got to experience this," he wrote in the comments. "Proud of you young man. Your journey has just begun…"

And while Baylee was surrounded with plenty of love and support following his Idol exit, there was one person he was worried about breaking the news to: his grandfather.

"I don't know how I'm going to break this to my grandfather," the singer told USA Today in an interview Tuesday. "He doesn't know."

Baylee's elimination came after his top 20 performance Sunday night, in which he sang "Gone Without Goodbye," which is a track from his dad's 2006 solo album Welcome Home.

The emotional song holds a lot of weight for his family, with Baylee telling host Ryan Seacrest that the song "is really dedicated to tragedy -- 9/11, you know, all the victims that it affected."

"My mom was supposed to be on the second flight that hit the towers," he shared of the terrorist attack that took down the World Trade Center in September 2001, "so I feel incredibly lucky. It's an emotional song. I'm just glad I got through it."

While 10 of the top 14 contestants advanced thanks to fan votes, the remaining four hopefuls were chosen by judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, who were tasked with deciding who to save over the course of a single commercial break.

"My brain was almost like: 'Six! I can't do it!" Carrie told USA Today of what was going through her mind during Monday's intense live broadcast. "We were pretty much aligned; there were a couple of concessions that had to be made, but all in all I think we're happy with how it turned out, other than six people had to go home, which is a huge jump."