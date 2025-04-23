Brittany Cartwright Goes Off on Jax Taylor During Explosive Fight Before Rehab: 'You're Actually Crazy'

Getty/Bravo

"You scared me and you hurt me. You need help," Brittany told her estranged husband before giving him a major ultimatum.

Things are getting real messy in The Valley.

On Tuesday's all-new episode of Bravo's Vandeprump Rules spinoff, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's already ugly split took a turn for the explosive as the estranged couple clashed ahead of Jax's 30-day rehab stint.

Jax showed up to their shared L.A. home to pack for treatment, only to be met with a furious Brittany, who immediately slammed him for allegedly having a woman over the night before.

"I don't want you kissing him on his face," Brittany said, referring to their 4-year-old son Cruz. "Because you had a disgusting girl here last night. I don't know if you took a shower."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

That comment was enough to send Jax over the edge. During a heated blowup, the Bravo reality star flipped a table as Brittany called him out, not just for his behavior, but for becoming someone she says she doesn't even recognize.

"I begged you to check on me," Jax said through tears. "See how I'm doing."

"You scared me and you hurt me," Brittany fired back. "... You need to go get help for yourself and for our son. He can not grow up and become a person like you."

In a confessional, Jax acknowledged he was spiraling and revealed his rehab stay was motivated by more than just self-improvement. "I don't want her to take [Cruz] away from me. If I have to do this so she won't do that, then I'm gonna do it."

But Brittany wasn't moved. In fact, she dropped a bombshell ultimatum: stay the full 30 days or lose everything.

"If you do not stay the full 30 days, I'm filing right away," she told him. "I'm taking Cruz. I’m getting full custody. I'm getting a restraining order. And you're going to lose your job. You're crazy. You're actually crazy. I don't need you out in town getting drunk, doing drugs, walking around with little sluts."

And for the first time on-camera, Brittany openly called out Jax's drug addiction.

"You have an addiction and you need to be honest with the doctor," she said. "Jax, you have the coke problem. Everybody knows it. Own up to it. Be real with the doctor."

When Jax deflected and asked if Brittany had ever done drugs, she didn't deny it but made it clear who she thinks has the real issue.

"I'm not saying I never have, but you're the one who has the addiction. Give me a drug test right now, I will pass. Will you?" Brittany shot back.

As Jax left for rehab, Brittany made it clear she was done trying to protect his image.

"He has just been spiraling out of control. He's gotten worse. I don't know if he's at rock bottom yet, but he is really close," she said in her final confessional. "Cruz deserves more. I deserve more. And I just can't take it anymore. I've tried too hard."