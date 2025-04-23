David Harbour Breaks Silence on Lily Allen Split Rumors

Getty

"Oh boy," said the Stranger Things actor as he spoke for the first time on the months of speculation that he and Allen had split after four years of marriage.

David Harbour is speaking out amid speculation that he and Lily Allen have called it quits.

In an interview with GQ Hype, the 50-year-old actor addressed the rumors that he and Allen have split for the first time.

"Oh boy," Harbour said when the reporter first brought up the reports.

"I'm protective of the people and the reality of my life," the Stranger Things star later added after a long pause, per GQ. "There's no use in that form of engaging [with tabloid news] because it’s all based on hysterical hyperbole."

Harbour -- who did not outright confirm or deny if he and Allen have separated -- added that he won't share more details because he does not want to encourage "a salacious s--t-show of humiliation."

Split rumors reportedly began at the end of last year. In February, sources confirmed to People that the pair had split. "Her marriage has been crumbling, and they have split," the source said at the time.

Harbour was later spotted not wearing a wedding ring when he attended both the Critics Choice Awards and Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special, according to Us Weekly.

Meanwhile, although Allen has yet to comment directly on the rumors, during a December 23 episode of her Miss Me? podcast, she declared that she was "bored of men."

She also explained that she had been going to couples therapy with Harbour, and that while "going through some difficult stuff" she had "screamed" at her kids.

"I exploded and screamed at the kids. I was like, 'I can't handle this at the moment; I'm going through so much, I need you two to behave yourselves,'" Allen shared before adding that she quickly apologized to her two kids.

"We're all going through some difficult stuff at the moment, so I apologize, and I'm sorry," she said, telling listeners how she explained the tough moment to daughters Ethel 11, and Marnie, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband, Sam Cooper.

"I'm having a bit of a rough time of it at the moment, but I'm trying to soldier on," she added.

During a January 9 episode, the "Alfie" singer, 39, opened up about her mental health, admitting that she hasn't been in a good place as of late and feels like she's "spiraling."

"I'm finding it really hard to be interested in anything," Allen explained to cohost Miquita Oliver. "I know I've been talking about it for months, but I've been spiraling and spiraling and it's got out of control."

While the mom of two said she's tried to maintain a social life amid the turmoil in her personal one, she's found herself leaving events early due to panic attacks or exhaustion.

"I can't concentrate on anything except the pain that I'm going through," she continued. "It's really hard."

A month later, Allen returned to her podcast after a hiatus, sharing that she completed a treatment program, and was now "in a stronger place."

"I just feel very grateful to have been given the time and the space that I needed," she said. "I went into a sort of treatment center for a few weeks, which was great. I did a lot of group therapy and some individual therapy and I needed some time and space away from everything.”