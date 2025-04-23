DWTS's Gleb Savchenko Confirms Rumors, Says Emma Slater & Alan Bersten Are 'In Love' (Exclusive)

Getty/Toofab

Gleb's excitement comes after the pair surprised audience members during the final night of the DWTS tour with a kiss during their last dance after months of speculation they were together.

While celebrating Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars at Hulu's Get Real event in Beverly Hills -- which showcased the best of the streaming service's reality television -- Gleb spoke to TooFab exclusively about his excitement for the new couple.

Emma and Alan seemingly confirmed rumors that they were dating with a steamy kiss during a live show of the Dancing With the Stars Tour in Chicago over the weekend.

While the pair haven't confirmed anything about their relationship as of yet, Gleb took care of that for them.

"Tour was amazing," Gleb told TooFab exclusively.

"Four months, 15 weeks, straight up, Alan and Emma incredible, I mean, I knew it, obviously. But yeah, I'm super happy for them," he shared.

"They look so happy. I don't know how it started, but you know, they're in love. And that's what matters."

"The tour bus," Gleb joked, "Makes us all really close."

Fans who were privy to the live kiss in the audience went absolutely wild when Alan, who was holding Emma in his arms, put her down onstage before the two leaned in for a kiss.

The kiss came after a year of mounting romance rumors and subtle signs.

Emma was previously married to DWTS pro Sasha Farber. The couple announced their separation in April 2022 after four years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in February 2023.

The pros are now getting ready to embark on another season of the dance competition series. As for what Gleb is hoping for in Season 34 -- a "really good dancer" to be paired with.

"I'm looking forward just to be back, be able to dance again. And hopefully I'll get someone who's a really good dancer so I can actually create and do something. You know, it's a hard job when you have someone who can't dance and doesn't want to learn," Gleb said.

While he doesn't have a celebrity in mind, he told TooFab he wants "someone like Joey, but a female version." Joey Graziadei took home the Mirrorball Trophy with his partner, Jenna Johnson.

In Season 33, Gleb was paired with Brooks Nader, who he then went on to date. However, the pair recently broke up with Brooks claiming Gleb cheated on her. Gleb vehemently denied this to TooFab elsewhere in the interview.