Gleb Savchenko Slams Brooks Nader Cheating Claims: 'Total F--king Bulls--t' (Exclusive)

The DWTS professional dancer also shared his thoughts on Robert Irwin taking the ballroom floor as the first celebrity contestant and his hopes for his celebrity dancer partner.

Gleb Savchenko is setting the story straight when it comes to his relationship with ex Brooks Nader.

While celebrating Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars at Hulu's Get Real event, Gleb spoke to TooFab exclusively about his excitement for the first celebrity contestant, Robert Irwin, his hopes for the next the season, and those cheating claims against him.

"I mean, I feel sad," Gleb told TooFab exclusively about the demise of his relationship with Brooks.

Getty/Toofab

"Unfortunately, people spread lies and create drama in order to promote their new reality show [Love Thy Nader]. And I wish her the best."

Just this week, TMZ reported that two of Brooks' sisters accused Gleb of cheating on her.

However, he insisted the cheating claims were "fake."

"Oh, absolutely. That's total f--king bullshit. Because I don't even know what it is. She never showed me. She never told me anything," Gleb told TooFab.

During the event, Brooks and her sisters Sarah Jane, Grace Ann and Mary Holland announced their new reality television show, Love Thy Nader, which is set to drop this summer on Hulu and Freeform.

As the Nader sisters were introduced to the stage during the event in Beverly Hills, Gleb stood up and walked away. When TooFab asked why he chose to get up at that particular moment, Gleb said he needed to "go to the bathroom."

"It was a perfect moment for me to go and pee," he said adding that the timing was a "coincidence" and that he "probably" won't be watching their reality series.

While he doesn't see a future with Brooks -- not even as friends -- he wises the Nader family best wishes.

"I'm not a cheater. I was actually very committed to the relationship," he said.

"I just wish them the best. And I don't want to do anything with them. Anything," he added.

Gleb on Robert Irwin

The 41-year-old shared his excitement for the Australian conservationist to take the ballroom floor, following in his sister Bindi Irwin's dancing shoes. Bindi took home the Mirrorball Trophy in 2015 at just 17 years old.

"I just met him [Robert] today. I know his sister. She won a couple of years back with Derek [Hough]. And it's amazing to see what the dance gene in the family runs," Gleb told TooFab exclusively.

"I mean, he already carries a snake around shirtless. You know, he's taking my spot, and with a snake," Gleb joked.

While Gleb doesn't know who Robert's pro-dance partner will be just yet, he is certain the Aussie will be in good hands with any one of the five pro ladies.

When it comes to his celebrity contestant, Gleb is hoping for someone who can dance.

"I'm looking forward just to be back, be able to dance again. And hopefully I'll get someone who's a really good dancer so I can actually create and do something," Gleb said.

"It's a hard job when you have someone who can't dance and doesn't want to learn," he told TooFab.

Gleb also talked about the apparent new romance between pro dancers Alan Bersten and Emma Slater who shared an on-stage kiss during the final performance of their live tour, seemingly confirming their relationship. You can catch that moment in the clip above.