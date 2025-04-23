JoJo Siwa Says She's 'Realized' on Big Brother That She's 'Not a Lesbian'

ITV/YouTube

"I'm switching letters! F--k the L, I'm going to the Q!" said the Dance Moms alum, who became emotional last week while expressing uncertainty about her gender identity.

JoJo Siwa is getting candid about her sexuality.

On Tuesday's livestream of Celebrity Big Brother UK, the Dance Moms alum -- who came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021 -- revealed that she's "realized" during her time on the show that she's no longer a lesbian, but queer.

"I feel, like, so queer, do you know what I mean?" Siwa, 21, told RuPaul's Drag Race alum Danny Beard. "I think that’s the thing. I've always told myself I'm a lesbian, and I think being here I've realized, 'Oh, I'm not a lesbian, I'm queer,' and I think that’s really cool."

"I'm switching letters!" Siwa cheerfully yelled. "F--k the L, I’m going to the Q! That’s what I love about sexuality."

This came after the Nickelodeon alum -- who is in a relationship with Kath Ebb -- discussed her gender identity during an episode last week.

While in the Diary Room alongside her now-close pal, Love Island's Chris Hughes, Siwa was asked about a "secret message" she sent Hughes.

"It's something that I’m not ready, necessarily, to be open about or upfront about, but it has to do with gender and how do I feel," she said. "Let's put it this way… Oh my god, this is a lot…"

JoJo discusses gender identity 🫶 “These beautiful non-binary people are who I feel the most like” #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/ibJOmh5waJ — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) April 15, 2025 @bbuk

"Essentially, you have female, you have male. I've met a lot of females, love them, don't feel like them. Met a lot of males, love them, definitely not them. Met a lot of people in my life [who] are nonbinary, and these beautiful nonbinary people are who I feel the most like," continued Siwa, whose partner is nonbinary. "I don't know, it's not something I want to say about myself yet, but it's something that is confusing, and that’s probably why we were talking about it last night."

"It's important to be honest, and I think it's important to also show that it's OK to not know," she added.

When the Dancing with the Stars alum and Hughes returned to their housemates, Siwa appeared to have been crying.

"We're all good. It's a great conversation, and one that I shouldn't be scared of having," she said, seemingly choked up. "But I just haven't had it."

Siwa tearfully admitted that she feels that she doesn't "know" herself and doesn't have "all the answers," adding that she's "afraid" to "give any answer" because she's "not sure."

Siwa previously opened up about her sexuality, and mentioned her partner's gender identity earlier this month, with Mickey Rourke now-infamously directing a series of homophobic and insensitive comments toward her.

Rourke became the subject of controversy after he took aim at Siwa as he began a misogynistic tirade.

"Do you like girls or boys?" Rourke asked.

"Me? Girls. My partner is nonbinary," Siwa said.

"If I stay longer than four days, you won't be gay anymore," he responded.

"I can guarantee I'll still be gay and I'll still be in a very happy relationship," JoJo said.

Later in the garden, Rourke asked Chris Hughes if everyone had to vote one another out of the house, with The Wrestler star stating, "I'm going to vote the lesbian out real quick."

"That's homophobic, if that was your reasoning," Siwa said, while Hughes attempted to educate Rourke on his actions: "You can't do that Mickey."

"I need a f--," Rourke then said, before gesturing to Siwa and adding, "I'm not talking to you."