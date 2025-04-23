Kelly Ripa's Daughter Lola Consuelos Jokes She's Going to 'Recreate' Parents' Viral PDA Swimsuit Pic

Instagram

"Oh my gosh, that's a great idea," Ripa laughs, sharing the story behind the iconic pic, while Lola is convinced dad Mark Conseulos would have "a heart attack" if she recreated it with her boyfriend.

Lola Consuelos has a plan for revenge after being forced to cringe through years of cheeky photos from the loved-up pair.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, the 23-year-old daughter of Live cohosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos revealed she's come up with a way to get back at her parents, and it involves recreating one of their most iconic Instagram photos.

While looking at photos with her mom on the set of a photoshoot for PEOPLE's "World's Most Beautiful" issue, she suggests, "I'm going to say one thing right now. What if — POV — I post [this] with my boyfriend. What does Dad do?"

"Oh my gosh, that's a great idea," Ripa replies with a laugh. "We should recreate it and see!"

The shot in question features Ripa in a black bathing suit while bending over toward the camera. Her swim trunks-clad husband, meanwhile, is naughtily reacting to her pose.

"It's my favorite photo I've ever taken," Ripa maintains, despite her children's embarrassment.

"It's just so unnecessary," an unamused Lola says.

"What's important about this photo is that I took it with the timer on my cell phone, and I just couldn't believe that it came out that good or funny!" Ripa explains. "[Mark] was sort of walking behind and I was bending over and I'm like, 'I'm going to see if this timer thing works.' And it turned out to be a really cute photo."

While Lola doesn't exactly call it "cute," her famous mom stands by the photo.

And Lola stands by recreating it with her longtime boyfriend, Cassius, telling her mom, "No, I stand by [wanting] to recreate it with my boyfriend. And my dad is going to have a heart attack."

Ripa continued to call the playful photo "sensible," while reflecting on the tongue-in-cheek moment.

"We never had a day off of work, so it just seemed like the sensible thing to do," recalls Ripa.

And while she's gotten the OK to recrate the funny photo, if she wants to avoid upsetting her famous father, she'll have to avoid re-creating her parents' elopement.

"We would literally die," Ripa says when asked how she and Mark would react if Lola eloped. "We would track her down and un-elope her!"