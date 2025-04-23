Robert Irwin Reveals Advice Sister Bindi, Former DWTS Winner, Gave Him As He Enters The Ballroom (Exclusive)

Plus, Robert tells TooFab exclusively who he would want to dance with and if he has found love after his viral underwear campaign.

Robert Irwin is gearing up to take on a whole different kind of beast... The Dancing with the Stars ballroom.

Celebrating the renewal of Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars at Hulu's Get Real event in Beverly Hills -- which showcased the best of the streaming service's reality television -- ABC announced the Australian wildlife conservationist is the first celebrity to join the cast as a dance competitor.

"I am so excited," Robert told TooFab exclusively after the announcement.

"I'm just so honored and I cannot wait to get stuck in. We've made the announcement and I'm ready. Take me to the ballroom. I gotta work on my dance moves. Dancing is definitely not in my repertoire. I dance with crocodiles. It's a different kind of dancing, but... we're gonna go for it!"

"Bindi [Irwin], my sister, just brought it to a whole other level," Robert said referring to his older sister who took home the Mirrorball with her pro-dancer partner Derek Hough in Season 21, back in 2015.

"She's so sweet," Robert said before sharing the advice she gave him. "She always goes, 'Just be yourself. Do whatever you want to do, just be you. Give it 100%. Start feeling the music wherever you are, just start kind of thinking about the rhythm of things.'"

Robert was just 11 years old when Bindi was competing on the series but he recalled watching her "light up" the ballroom floor.

"I'm so honored to get to keep kind of her legacy alive," he added.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

While Robert is used to the Australian wildlife where he does a different kind of dancing with crocodiles, he said he is still nervous for "all" of the dance categories.

"People ask me all the time, 'You're rescuing crocodiles or venomous snakes? You must get nervous.' I'm like, 'Yeah. But dancing, that's a whole other level of nerves,'" he shared.

"I'm excited for a jive, though. I remember Bindi describing a jive: you can just give it your all and you go, 'da da da da.' I don't know any of the terms," he said while giving the jive a go.

As for who he has in mind for his pro-dancer partner, he wouldn't mind following in his sister's footsteps and dancing with Derek.

"I would dance with Derek 100%," Robert joked. "Round two. Maybe Derek's all Irwin'd out at this point. I just caught up with him. He's such a legend."

"All the pros are just, they are not only the top of their field and just the top echelon athlete. They are so down to earth, such genuine people and have a real passion for this. A real genuine passion. And I love being around passionate people."

Watch more of TooFab's interview with Robert above where he shares if he has found love after he caused a world-wide phenomenon with his steamy photoshoot with with Australian underwear label Bonds for its launch in America.