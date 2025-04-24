Edwin McCain Talks Making Masked Singer History, How His Daughter Got Him on the Show (Exclusive)

Getty/FOX

"Honestly, everybody that's left in the final four, they're all great singers so I'm honored to be in the conversation," McCain said when asked about his history-making unmasking Wednesday.

Edwin McCain made Masked Singer history Wednesday night.

And while it may not have been for a reason he particularly enjoyed, it proved that he was a top contender in a season that's been neck-and-neck.

The "I'll Be" singer spoke to TooFab Thursday after he was unmasked as Nessy, where he reacted to being eliminated in what was "the closest margin in Masked Singer history" by less than "one percent."

"Honestly, everybody that's left in the final four, they're all great singers, so I'm honored to be in the conversation," McCain said when asked if the close margin made his elimination easier to take. "And yeah, I think them saying that it was less than one percent was just a really nice way of giving me a pat on the back on the way out, so thanks to them."

Making it to the final five also allowed McCain to get his daughter in on the fun, and as it turns out, the Grammy-nominated singer believes the teen may be the one responsible for getting him on the show.

"She's been a really good sport. And I think really, if we did a deep dive on this, I think one of the reasons why I even got invited was because of a video that I did with her," the 55-year-old said of his daughter, who joined him on Wednesday's episode to provide insight into his character and drop some Nessy clues for the judges.

"Her teacher put my music video on in one of her classes, and it was, like, horribly embarrassing, and I caught the story on my TikTok channel, and the video got, like, 20 million views," he shared, "so I think that's probably how I got on the radar screen of The Masked Singer in the first place -- so I'd have to give her some credit."

"Her embarrassment of me put me in a position to embarrass her further," McCain quipped.

His daughter has also joined him on other stages, accompanying her dad for three weeks during his tour last summer.

"She came out on tour with me last summer. She was only supposed to be out for like a week and she ended up staying out there for three weeks, and she's such a good traveler and and we had such a good time together, and I just can't say enough good things, and so she's she's been an integral part of the career as of late," he gushed.

His Masked Singer journey was a surprising one for McCain, who, while still making music and touring, has largely steered clear of center stage.

"I was surprised at how hard some of those songs were at first to sing, because I had to work on them a little bit," McCain revealed. "Especially, believe it or not, 'Stargazing.' I spent a lot of time singing it while I was on a treadmill to get ready for it because that performance had a lot of me moving around and being able to keep the wind and to be able to sing the song and lug this giant costume around. So I actually trained for a couple of weeks to get ready to do that song."

In addition to training on the treadmill, McCain had to get used to singing as Nessy, with the giant-tailed costume taking a few run-throughs to get used to it.

"It was pretty fun because you kind of have this sense of invincibility inside that thing. You're sort of protected, but it was also extremely hot. And I have a real -- a newfound respect for the professional sports mascots and what they must deal with," he shared.

"I was really trying to be careful with the costume, at first, because it's such a beautiful piece, and they spent so much time on all the details, and I didn't want to tear it up," he continued. "But then after an episode or so, you learn how to move around in it, and I figured I could jump around without flinging the tail into the crowd."

"The farther down the line you get, the more comfortable you get," McCain added, telling TooFab that he'd have no qualms in the future about suiting up for another masked performance, whether on TMS or somewhere else.

While he's unsure of who rounds out this season's top four remaining masks, and who will ultimately emerge as this season's winner, one thing that he does know for sure is that he'll be there till the end.

"I don't have a single clue, and I would venture to say that I got to be one of the oldest contestants on this season, too. So, I assume they're all much younger than me," McCain said. "I don't have a single clue who they could be, but they're all great singers for sure."

"I'll be watching all the way through," he added.

The Masked Singer continues next Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.