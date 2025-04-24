Khloe Kardashian & Scott Disick Recall Reality TV Show Moments They Regret

Instagram

"A lot of things still haunt me," Khloé admits, while Scott reflects on the "bad things" he admits he shouldn't have done.

Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick are reflecting on their many years appearing on reality television.

While appearing at Hulu's Get Real Event on Tuesday, The Kardashians stars recalled the past reality TV moments from over the past 16 years that still embarrass them to this day.

"I don't think I've said that many bad things. I've just done a lot of bad things," Disick, 41, said, per People.

Scott then brought up one of his most well-known Keeping Up with the Kardashians moments from way back in Season 4. During the February 2010 episode, a visibly intoxicated Scott shoved a $100 bill in a waiter's mouth at a restaurant in Las Vegas.

Looking back, Scott expressed regret, saying, "I probably should have never stuffed that money in that man's mouth."

"That's true," Khloé chimed in, to which Scott then admitted another past fault.

"I probably shouldn't have invited girls on vacation while we were on vacation," he said, with the dad of three appearing to be referring to a moment during a 2017 episode when he snuck a girl into his hotel room in Costa Rica while on vacation with then-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian and her family.

Ultimately, Scott said, "I've done a lot of bad things, but they were entertaining, I guess."

Khloé then opened up about her past on reality TV as well, sharing that "a lot of things still haunt" her.

She brought up a particular moment from a 2010 episode of KUWTK when she made a sexy "love tape" for her then-husband Lamar Odom.

"I cringe when I have to see me naked in a bath of candy," Khloé said.

And while there are things she may regret, the Good American founder said in an interview with People that she's always open to being vulnerable on reality TV -- including sharing her most "terrible" moments -- in the hopes that she can make others feel "less alone."

"I do want to be a voice for people that sometimes feel like they don't have one, or that feel like they fell through the wayside. And if I can do that in any regard, then I want to," Khloé said. "That even goes for some of the things that I show on our TV show."

"Not everything is pretty and perfect, but I do that to hopefully let people not feel so isolated and alone," she continued. "What if they’ve had a similar journey that I've been on?”

"It's not because I necessarily think those are great moments of mine. It's because I feel like, you know, this happened to me. I can't be the only person that something this terrible happened to," she added. "Maybe if I share my story, someone will feel less alone and feel like they have a community. So in that regard, that's why I do that."