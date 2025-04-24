Daughter, 10, Fights Off Dad After He Slash's Mom's Throat, Locks Herself in Room to Call 911: Police

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office

The 10-year-old said she tried to stab her dad in self-defense before locking herself and her siblings in her room and calling 911 after he allegedly told her mom he would "finish her" and then "finish the kids"

A father from Oregon will spend years behind bars after he slashed his wife's throat in front of their 10-year-old daughter. Thankfully, and with aid from the girl, her mother survived.

On April 18, Manuel Jesus Huchin-Interian pled guilty to Assault in the Second Degree Constituting Domestic Violence, according to a press release from the Multnomah County District Attorney. He was subsequently sentenced to 70 months (or 5 years, 10 months) to be followed by three years "post prison supervision."

"This case underscores the devastating impact domestic violence has on children in the home," said Multnomah County Senior Deputy District Attorney Robin Beck Skarstad in the statement. "The victim’s young daughter showed bravery and resilience that truly inspires us to work hard every day to interrupt the cycle of abuse and to keep families safe."

'Dad Stabbed Mom'

Police became involved after they received multiple 911 calls to the same location on June 7, 2021, per the release, including one from a 10-year-old girl who told them her "parents were arguing and dad stabbed mom."

The girl reportedly told police that she had grabbed a knife and tried to stab her father in self-defense, but the knife proved too dull and so she ran to her room with her younger siblings and locked the door.

She then called 911 and stayed in the room until her father left the house. At that point, the DA's office reports that she came out and was "rendering aid to her mom," staying on the line with 911 all the while until emergency responders arrived.

When police arrived, they described the victim as appearing "lifeless," lying face down in a pool of blood with a deep 8-inch cut on her neck. The injuries were immediately determined life-threatening and it was unclear if she would survive her injuries, per the release.

Ultimately, the victim did survive and was able to tell police who her attacker was, corroborating her daughter's story. According to the press release, she told investigators that he attacked her after accusing her of cheating, and that he told her he was going to "finish her" and then "finish the kids."

Huchin-Interian fled after the attack but was ultimately located in San Francisco and arrested in March 2024. His sentencing is scheduled for April 28.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages; Calls are confidential and toll-free.