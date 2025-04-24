Mormon Wives' Jennifer Affleck Reveals Why She Stuck It Out With Husband Zac (Exclusive)

Also, Whitney Leavitt questions Demi Engemann's clout-chasing claims in an exclusive interview with TooFab.

The stars of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives are getting ready for a drama filled Season 2 which will have everyone asking, "Will #MomTok survive this?"

While celebrating the premiere of the trailer for Season 2 dropping at Hulu's Get Real event in Beverly Hills -- which showcased the best of the streaming service's reality television -- TooFab spoke exclusively to Jennifer Affleck about what is to come for her and husband Zac.

"You'll see a lot of the ugliness during Season 2 but we're in a way better place now through therapy and time and effort. We're in a way better place, and I'm so grateful for everything we went through last year, truly," Jen began telling TooFab.

The first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was a rocky one for the couple as they balanced Zac's medical school aspirations and bumps in their relationship, with Jen telling the outlet it "took a toll, not only on my marriage but also on my mental health."

"Everyone's just projecting what they've experienced. And I do think Season 1 triggered a lot of people, which I don't blame them for," Jen continued.

However, despite the slew of negative reactions and viewers vying for their demise, Jen -- who is currently 30 weeks pregnant with their third baby -- is "confident" in her decision to stay with Zac.

"At the end of the day, I've got to choose what's best for me. And I'm not going to base my decision off of other people's. I'm confident in my decision. And I truly feel like in order to make a relationship work, there's got to be effort on both ends. And that's what we're doing," she added.

One of the most tumultuous moments for the couple during Season 1 was when Jen attended a male strip show in Las Vegas. Things then took another turn this year, when followers of the couple were shocked to see the pair return to the scene of the crime with Zac dancing with the male strippers.

"It was his idea," Jen said. "That's part of our therapy. That was exposure therapy; we really have been working through everything. When I tell you we've been doing a hardcore therapy, it's not just one hour a month, it's like eight hours a week. I mean, that's how seriously we've taken our relationship."

Also in attendance at Hulu's Get Real event was series costars Demi Engemann, Whitney Leavitt and new addition to the cast, Miranda McWhorter.

The trailer focused on Whitney trying to get back into #MomTok and Miranda -- Taylor Frankie Paul's ex-best friend -- making waves as she enters the cast with a bombshell about the #MomTok swinging scandal.

"God, it was nerve-wracking, constant panic attacks, all the things," Whitney told TooFab of her return to the show.

While Demi was seen on the trailer saying that "anyone that comes in [to #MomTok] at this point is clout-chasing," Whitney questioned if that was a bad thing.

"It's tough because here is Miranda that came back into the fold," Demi told Toofab exclusively. And I think we all kind of had preconceived notions that maybe she was just back for the clout and trying to ride on the coattails."

"Is that bad? She wants to make her bag," Whitney quipped during the interview.

"I don't think any of us are doing it for charity, but I also think that they're right: it's two birds, one stone," Miranda said defending herself.