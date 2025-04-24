Paige DeSorbo Shares Reason for Falling Out with Madison LeCroy After Craig Conover Breakup

Getty

With every breakup comes the casualties, and it looks like when Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover split, Paige's friendship with Madison LeCroy was one of them.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, the Summer House star got real about how messy things got with her ex's castmates.

"I was really sad about that, because I loved Madison," Paige said of her former friendship with the Southern Charm star. "Like, I really thought we were close."

According to the Giggly Squad cohost, the drama didn't start after the breakup, it was actually brewing before she and Craig called it quits in November after three years together.

"A couple months prior to the breakup, I had heard through people that she was saying some not-so-nice stuff about me," Paige revealed before sharing that Madison texted her in January after publicly announcing her split from Craig. "It was more about the attention it was getting. I was like, 'I don't need to give anyone tea right now.'"

And when it became clear that Madison was firmly "Team Craig," Paige decided to cut ties.

"It’s best to just leave it. That's [his] friend. But I do like her. I thought we were friends, but I don’t know," Paige added.

The Bravo star also spilled some tea on Craig's bestie, Austen Kroll, who she says has gone totally MIA since the breakup.

"Of all the boys down there, I always felt closest to Austen," she said. "We always had the same humor."

Despite the friendship fallout, Paige is keeping it classy -- and is supportive of Craig's new love life, despite their sometimes bitter back-and-forth online and during their talk show appearances since the split.