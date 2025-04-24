Pedro Pascal Blasts 'Heinous Loser' J.K. Rowling For Celebrating UK Trans Ruling

Getty

The Last of Us actor -- who has been a strong advocate for the transgender community -- reacted to Rowling's post celebrating the UK's ruling that trans women are not legally women, while seemingly joining the call to boycott Harry Potter.

Pedro Pascal is slamming J.K. Rowling after she shared a controversial post celebrating the UK's Supreme Court ruling about transgender women.

The actor branded the Harry Potter author a "heinous loser" as he took to the comments section of a recent Instagram post that called for a boycott of the fantasy franchise and everything under its IP.

Earlier this month, the UK Supreme Court ruled that trans women are not legally women under the Equality Act, according to the Independent.

Rowling -- who has been embroiled in controversy over her stance on transgender issues in recent years -- reacted to the ruling, posting a photo of herself on X, in which she can be seen smoking a cigar on a yacht.

"I love it when a plan comes together," she wrote alongside the photo.

Rowling's post was subsequently met with backlash, with activist Tariq Ra'ouf calling out the author in an Instagram video.

"This is some serious Voldemort villain s--t right here," Ra'ouf began in his video, referring to Rowling's photo. "J.K. Rowling is reveling in the fact that she helped the UK Supreme Court get to the point where they can define that trans women are not women legally. She's just so proud of the work that she's been doing over the last few years to stoke hatred and fear into the general public about a very small minority population that's already some of the most misunderstood people on the Earth. She's so happy about it."

He went on to call for a boycott of the Harry Potter IP, including the upcoming television series and theme parks at Universal Studios.

"It has become our mission as the general public to make sure that every single thing that's Harry Potter related fails," Ra'ouf said, "because that awful disgusting s--t, that has consequences."

In the post's caption, he wrote, "Don't watch the show. Don't go to Universal. Don't buy a single Harry Potter thing ever. It's time to tell these corporations that transphobia loses money."

Pascal, meanwhile, who is a strong supporter of the transgender community, liked Ra'ouf's post, and reacted in the comments section.

"Awful disgusting S--T is exactly right," he wrote. "Heinous LOSER behavior."

The Last of Us star has been an advocate and ally of the LGBTQ+ community, and has publicly shown his support for trans rights, in particular, after his sister, Lux, came out as transgender in 2021.

While attending the UK premiere of Marvel's Thunderbolts* on Tuesday, Pascal, 50, rocked a white t-shirt that read "Protect the dolls," as shown at the top of this post. The phrase on the tee is seen as a statement of support for trans people, as they are often referred to as "dolls," according to CNN.

The Mandalorian actor has also continued to call out anti-trans sentiment, slamming the "vile" trolls in an Instagram post in February.

Alongside a photo of a sign that read: "A world without trans people has never existed and never will," Pascal wrote, "I can’t think of anything more vile and small and pathetic than terrorizing the smallest, most vulnerable community of people who want nothing from you, except the right to exist."

As for Rowling, meanwhile, she has become a controversial figure for her statements on trans issues that date as far back as December 2019, despite her beloved Harry Potter series.

Her comments have made her a problematic figure within the very fandom she created for her continuing comments about transgender women, which have led some to label her a TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist), a term for feminists who exclude transgender women from their advocacy.

The author has denied she's transphobic, but repeatedly doubles down on her assertions equating transgender women to potential predators of women and bashing inclusive phrases like "people who menstruate" as eroding women "as a political and biological class."