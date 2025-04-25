Brandi Glanville Hospitalized After Head & Neck 'Would Not Move' For Hours

Getty

"I hate this place but should be another fun ambulance bill," wrote the RHOBH alum, who has struggled with a mystery illness that has resulted in severe facial disfigurement for nearly two years.

Brandi Glanville says her ongoing battle with a mystery facial condition left her hospitalized this week.

On Tuesday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum -- who has struggled with severe facial disfigurement for nearly two years -- shared a post on X, in which she revealed she called 911 after her head and neck "would not move" for hours, and she was rushed to the ER.

"My head and neck would not move for four hours this morning. I could not get out of my bed," Glanville, 52, wrote. "I called 911 had a lovely trip in the ambulance now I am at this amazing place after sitting in a wheelchair in the waiting room for four hours."

Brandi then shared photos of herself at a Kaiser Permanente hospital, including a shot of herself in a hospital bed wearing a gown with an IV in her arm.

"I hate this place but should be another fun ambulance bill," she wrote alongside the photos.

On Thursday evening, the podcast host shared another post on X, in which she confirmed she had been discharged and was going to do an Instagram Live.

"Hey kitty kats fresh off yesterdays ER VISIT Ive decided to go live on IG with my future daughter in law & fellow Irishman Sarah D on IG live tonight at 630 pm to talk about our eBay shop," Glanville wrote in part, before she later posted the Live on her Instagram feed, in which she appeared to be in good spirits.

Brandi has been documenting her journey to try and heal from this mystery illness that has resulted in severe facial disfigurement. While she's still trying to get to the bottom of it, she has said she believes the health issue has been caused by a parasite.

Last week, Glanville gave an update on her nearly two-year health battle in an interview with Us Weekly, sharing that she's still not received an official diagnosis.

“It’s moving down my body, like, literally in my neck now moving on my left shoulder [and] down my arm," she said. "I have to get up, I have to stretch, I have to get in a hot tub. I have a routine and it sucks. [My lowest moment is] just not living life and missing out on life. I literally don’t do anything and I feel like I’m experiencing [the] COVID-19 [pandemic lockdown] all over again, but with some miserable side effects.”

Brandi said she's spent over $113,000 on treatment in an attempt to alleviate her symptoms, but she's been unsuccessful.

"I'm out of funds. I'm out over six figures at this point," she shared. "I don't have the means to go anywhere at this point. I'm online every day, going down a different rabbit hole. It's exhausting. It's all-consuming. I just wanna find a doctor who makes it, like, his mission to help me."

Fortunately, Glanville -- who shares sons Mason, 21, and Jake, 18, with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian -- said she's had a strong support system amid her health battle.

"[My kids are] so fed up [and] they're like, 'You're going to another doctor.' They're like, 'This is ridiculous. I can't believe no one’s figured this out yet,'" she said. "They're like, 'It's two years … this is crazy, Mom.' I'm like, 'Trust me. I'm going through it.' But they're going through it too because I’m not the best version of myself."

Brandi praised her sons for being the "best boys on the planet."