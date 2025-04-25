Girls Next Door's Holly Madison Reveals Why She And Kendra Wilkinson Are Not On Speaking Terms

Getty

The pair starred on the reality series Girls Next Door, showing the behind the scenes of their relationships with founder of Playboy Hugh Hefner.

Holly Madison is opening up about her relationship with her former The Girls Next Door costars.

On the 25th anniversary of the series showing the behind-the-scenes of being one of the late Hugh Hefner's girlfriends, the 45-year-old shared why she and Kendra Wilkinson are no longer friends.

"Bridget [Marquardt] and I have been close, close friends since we very first met," Holly told Life & Style.

"Our relationship has been very consistent."

However, the same can't be said for her friendship with Kendra.

"Kendra I don't speak to anymore," Holly confessed. "We were kind of driven apart during the spinoff era, when she was doing her spinoff [Kendra] and I was doing mine [Holly's World]. Everything was produced by the same executive producer and sometimes, a lot of the reality drama, even off-screen, really gets in the way."

Holly, who returns for a new season of Investigation Discovery's The Playboy Murders, premiering May 5 at 9 p.m, was Hef's girlfriend -- and eventually became his "number one" girlfriend -- from 2001 to 2008.

She moved out of the Playboy mansion the following year.