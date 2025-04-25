Jason Duggar's Wife Maddie Responds to Rumors She Was a 'Crazy Fangirl' Before They Met

Instagram

"I was not a crazy fangirl," Maddie Duggar insists, before sharing how she and the 19 Kids & Counting reality star actually did meet.

Maddie Duggar is setting the record straight.

In a YouTube Q&A this week, TV personality Jason Duggar and his wife sat down to discuss their humble beginnings while also addressing the “crazy fangirl” rumors that have been circulating the internet.

“We actually met through Instagram,” Maddie said. “There are rumors that I am a crazy fangirl.”

Jason jokingly added, “She is.” Maddie then reassured their viewers, “I am a fan of [Jason] now, but no, I was not a crazy fangirl.”

She explained while she was not “an avid fan," her family did watch episodes of the Duggar family's shows, TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting and spinoff Counting On, together.

Maddie said she found Jason later in life while scrolling through social media.

“So, I was on TikTok one day and I was scrolling along, and it was a video of where each of the Duggar kids is now," she explained. "I was like, ‘Oh, I remember them. I’ve seen them before.’”

When Jason’s face popped up on her screen, she immediately felt attracted to him and decided to scope out his socials, as one does when they are crushing on someone.

“I was like, ‘He is cute, he works out,’” Maddie described, jokingly thinking about shirtless pics he'd posted. “I’m scrolling, like, I see a tour of [his] tree house video. I thought it was really cool and I liked it. That was about it [and] I didn’t think anything was going to come of that. He was just a cute guy on Instagram.”

Jason also shared his take on their love story, stating that instead of clicking on the message button on Instagram, he went into his notifications and came across Maddie’s like and follow on his treehouse video.

“Your name was at the very top, but it didn’t just say … whatever, Maddie Jones,” he said. “It had her profile picture [and] next to that was big large letters,.M.A.D.S. I quickly figured out that it was just something that she did and I was like, ‘damn she’s hot,’ and she’s a Christian, so I reached out.”

Jason admitted once he saw she shared his faith and had a bible verse in her bio, that was his green light.

After texting in the DMs for some time, Jason knew it was time to take it to the next step.

“I texted her around New Year’s," he said. “It was rough because the FaceTime calls were really strange, for both of us; it’s just odd when you don’t know someone.”

Despite being happily married now, Maddie said, “We were good as friends but we were awkward."

Even though their intimacy connection took awhile, being friends made Jason realize how fond he truly was of Maddie.

“She loves the Lord and she’s, like, normal and that’s when it clicked,” he said. “I was like, ‘OK, I really love this girl.'''