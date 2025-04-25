Mike White's Reaction After Jack Black Said He Wants to Join White Lotus (Exclusive)

Getty/Toofab

White exclusively reveals to TooFab if it's in his vision for the show to have his longtime collaborator and School of Rock costar enter the hotel.

Jack Black is ready to check in to The White Lotus, but is The White Lotus ready for him?

While celebrating Mike White's series collaboration with the Thai fashion brand, "Jim Thompson" in Beverly Hills, White reacted exclusively to TooFab about the idea of Black joining his widely successful show.

When TooFab asked Mike if he would bring his longtime friend and School of Rock costar to the series, here's how he reacted.

"Yes! Absolutely," White told TooFab exclusively -- and enthusiastically.

Fans have been vying for this collaboration since Black said he would be interested in joining the series.

"Never say never," the Tenacious D member told MTV earlier this month.

"Maybe the next season, all I know is when Mike White calls I say, 'How high?' When he says jump, whatever, you know what I mean," he joked.

Under the interview, one social media user wrote: "I REALLY need Jack Black in a season of The White Lotus immediately."

White and Black have a longstanding collaborative relationship, working together on several projects over the years.

They first teamed up on Orange County in 2002 and most notably White -- who is not a fan of classic rock -- wrote School of Rock specifically so Black could perform his own favorite rock music.