Selma Blair Celebrates Being 'Truly in Remission After MS Diagnosis, Thinking of Future

Getty

"I haven't spent enough time having dreams," says Blair after she received her multiple-sclerosis diagnosis in 2018. "And now it's like, what are my dreams?"

Selma Blair hasn't been thinking much about what she wants to do in her next chapter because she's been so focused on getting through this one. Now, the actress feels like she has a new lease on her life after some fantastic health news.

The Hellboy star shared the good news while at The Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Thursday. Speaking with people, she revealed that for the first time since her initial diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, she is "truly in remission."

"I am doing amazingly well," she told People at the event. "I've been feeling great for about a year."

While her health has clearly been on the upswing, she add that she now feels "well enough to really, genuinely ... I always try and feel my best, but now that I actually have stamina and energy and getting out and going out isn't so scary."

With that renewed strength and a very different experience in the present, the Cruel Intentions star finds herself looking at the future through a fresh lens, as well, sharing that she's not really been doing that "since the diagnosis.

"You're just tired all the time. I spent so much of my life so tired from being unwell that I think I just was trying to get through the day," she added.

But now, "It's funny, I haven't spent enough time having dreams. And now it's like, what are my dreams?" she said. "It's like, wait, I realize I don't know what my goals are."

Her mind is also "much more career-oriented" these days. The performer had largely stepped away from acting roles in recent years as she dealt with her health issues. Now, she says she "would love" to get back into that world, and even teased some movement in that direction.

At the same time, she's not going to let this personal triumph shift her focus away from others who have not been so fortunate.

"I still am advocating for people with chronic illness and getting better, and what that looks like when you haven't made your wishes," she said. "How do we give ourselves a new life force?"

Blair was on hand at the annual award show to honor designer Betsey Johnson with a Lifetime Achievement Award, and chose to wear an archival piece from the artist, as well.