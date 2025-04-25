Stassi Schroeder Reveals 'Strangest Place' She and Husband Beau Clark Have Had Sex

Getty

Stassi Schroeder is dropping sex confessions on Vanderpump Villa that are not only NSFW but also a little bit cringey -- and by little bit, we mean a lot ... like a LOT.

Let's hope the kids never find out!

On the latest season of Vanderpump Villa, Stassi Schroeder made quite the NSFW confession about her intimate life, and can we just say ... ew.

It all went down when she and husband Beau Clark were asked to confess the "strangest place" they've actually had sex during a drinking game with the guests. Stassi couldn't think of anything right away, lamenting, "Oh my god, I don't know! Are we so vanilla?"

"I mean, we are not strange," Beau said.

"We're boring!" Stassi declared.

It might have been better if they'd both just stopped there, but then it suddenly came to Stassi.

"Oh, I got it!" Stassi shouted in her moment of remembrance. "After Hartford’s first birthday party, we had sex in her ball pit."

"We did! We did!" Beau agreed, and as the couple high-fived one another, he tried to qualify the dubious feat by adding, "And we also changed the balls the next day."

"No we didn't," Stassi shot back, ruining everyone's one brief moment of hope.

As if it only came to her later, Stassi was next seen in a confessional lamenting, "Now that this is coming out, none of the other moms at Hartford’s school are going to let their kids come to her birthday party."

Some secrets are really great as secrets and can just stay that way! Also, change out the balls!

Stassi's surprise involvement in Season 2 of Lisa Vanderpump's reality-competition hybrid format is that of a "special VIP," with Lisa telling her exactly what is expected of her in the season's trailer.

"Remember when I used to tell you don't get involved in other people's business," LVP tells her. "Well now, I want you to do the exact opposite. Snooping."

The Vanderpump Rules alum was allowed to bring not only her husband with her to Italy for filming on the new series, but their two young kids, too. The couple share daughter Hartford, 4, and son Messer, 19 months.

The reality alum, who was controversially fired from VPR in 2020, told Us Weekly that it didn't take much convincing. "Lisa was like, ‘Would you like to go to Italy with your family in a castle?’ And I’m like, ‘I can bring my family to a medieval castle? Yes, please,'" she shared. "I was destined for this and to snoop around."

Watching the show back, though, she's not sure how good she was as Lisa's spy. "It’s like they knew I was there to snoop because after watching it back, I was like, ‘Oh, I didn’t realize so much of this was all going on.’ It was a lot," she admitted.